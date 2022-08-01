Insurance Commissioner to lead discussions at Business Journal presentation

Nigeria’s Commissioner for Insurance and chief executive officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas has been scheduled to preside over the public presentation of Business Journal newspaper. The event is to hold on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja .

NAICOM had in a letter signed by its Head of Corporate Communications and Market Development read in part Mr. Rasaaq Salami confirmed the commissioner’s participation at the event.

“Accordingly, the Commission wishes to convey the Commissioner for Insurance/CEO acceptance to Chair the public presentation ceremony of Business Journal Newspaper with theme: “The Media in National Development: Successes, Challenges and Prospects”, the letter read in part.

Commenting on the development, Prince Cookey, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal said that “The decision of the CFI/CEO of NAICOM, Mr. O. S. Thomas to chair the Business Journal newspaper public presentation event represents a positive milestone in our journey to become the leading business/financial Media Group in Africa. The newspaper segment joins the already existing online and magazine segments on a tripod of value creation for stakeholders across key sectors of the Nigerian economy-for the benefit of decision-makers in the public sector and professionals in the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

Over the years, Mr. Thomas has carved a niche in the insurance industry as a great leader of men and materials to deliver credibility and stability for the market as a regulator. The trajectory of his impressive and impeccable career is anchored on humility, progress and professionalism. We are indeed grateful to him for this great honour.”

Cookey stated that more details of the event would be made available in due course.

The theme of the Business Journal newspaper public presentation is: The Media in National Development: Successes, Challenges & Prospects.”

For a better society