Installation of Chief (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu as Mojibade Egbaland held in Ogun

By Peter
R-L ...Okukenu IV  The Alake & Paramount Ruler Of Egbaland  His Royal Majesty Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo , CFR decorating  Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu as Mojibade Egbaland  held at Ake Palace Abeokuta in Ogun Stae on 23/7/2022...PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r…Business Woman Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; received certificate as Mojibade Egba Land from Okukenu IV  The Alake & Paramount Ruler of Egbaland  His Royal Majesty Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo  ,CFR.

L-r… Mojibade Egbaland Business Woman Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; Former Minister of Industry  Chief (Dr) Nike Akande ;  Commander 63 Brigade Nigerian Army Asaba Delta State ,Brigadier General Lander Saraso.

L-r… Group Head Public Sector First Bank Lagos Mr Olajide Adeola; Managing Director Lotus Bank Kafilat Araoye ; former president Olusegun Obasanjo; Special adviser to the Governor of Ogun State on Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) Arc Abiodun Fari-Arole and  Chief (Princess) Comfort Folashde Omotade Odumosu.

L-r…  Commander 63 Brigade Nigerian Army Asaba Delta State ,Brigadier General Lander Saraso; Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashde Omotade Odumosu; Okukenu IV  The Alake & Paramount Ruler Of Egbaland  His Royal Majesty Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

L-… Former Minister of Industry  Chief (Dr) Nike Akande, the celebrant Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; Iyalode of Egbaland  Iyalode Alaba Lawanson.

L-r… Jumoke Oyeneye; Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; Chief (Dr) Nike Akande and  Sola Odele.

L-r …(Elejio of Ejio) Oba Oluwasesan Ajani  Ogunmuyiwa ; Iyalode of Egbaland  Iyalode Alaba Lawanson and Chief (Dr) Nike Akande.

 Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu;  (middle) pose with White Cap Chief of Egballand .

L-r… Former president Olusegun Obasanjo; dancing with the celebrant Mojibade Egbaland Business Woman Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu.

L-r… Princess Oyebola Ollatunji , Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; Prince Tewogboye Olatunji and  Mrs Olushola Adeniyi Adegeye (KSA) .

Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu;  (middle) pose with friends .

L-r… Former Commissioner of Police in Anambra Alhaji Amusa Bello; Mrs Aishat Bolanta; Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu;   wife of the former President, Chief (Mrs.) Bola Obasanjo,, Hajia Zainab Bello  and AIG Baba Adisa Bolanta.

L-r …Mrs Aishat Bolanta , former Commissioner of Police in Anambra Alhaji Amusa Bello; Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; AIG  Baba Adisa Bolanta  and Hajia Zinab Bello .

L-r… Kolawole Akinyele  with Hon (Chief Olayiwola Olawale .

L-r… Aisha Balogun ,from Lotus bank; Group Head Private Bank First Bank  Idowu Thompson’,                             Managing Director Lotus Bank Kafilat  Araoye ; Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu and   Group Head Public Sector First Bank Lagos Mr Olajide Adeola.

L-r… Special adviser to the Governor of Ogun State on Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) Arc Abiodun Fari-Arole; Commander 63 Brigade Nigerian Army Asaba Delta State ,Brigadier General Lander Saraso; Chief (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu and  Chief (Dr) Nike Akande.

L-r…  Dr (Mrs.) Busola Fasehun ; Mrs. Anike Oye ; the celebrant Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; Managing Director  Chrisland Schools  Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi.

Nigeria Juju Singer Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye known as Sunny Ade .entertaining the guest at the reception at Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Mojibade Egbaland ,Business Woman; Chief  (Princess) Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; Performing the rites during her installation   at Ake Palace Abeokuta in Ogun Stae on 23/7/2022…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

Peter 7377 posts 0 comments
