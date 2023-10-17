Champion Newspapers Limited
Insecurity: Zulum issues  72 hours ultimatum to illegal brothels, criminal dens for  demolition

News
24
AHMED MARI,  Maiduguri

 

 

Governor, Babagana  Zulum Borno state, has issued  72 hours. ultimatum for the  demolition of illegal brothels and criminal dens notorious known for prostitution, gangsterism and other illicit activities.

.

 

Governor Zulum who  gave the directive on Tuesday  during a visit to the scene at ‘Bayan Quarters’, a settlement around railway staff quarters, in Maiduguri, expressed concern over the rise in criminal activities associated with these illegal brothels and criminal dens, including prostitution, drug peddling, and other illicit operations.

 

“The government has been duly informed of the activities that are going on here, this settlement is completely illegal. People are killed here, this place serves as a breeding space for insurgents. Therefore, I have directed that everybody should vacate the place,” Zulum said.

 

 

The area harbours gangsters, criminal activities and minors for commercial sex activities.

 

The governor said that these activities not only pose a threat to the security of the state but also perpetuate social vices that undermine the well-being of communities and the dignity of the individuals involved.

 

 

 

 

Zulum explained that while the settlement which harbours criminals and minor girls for commercial sex activities will be demolished in 72 hours, the illegal brothels, however, have 12 hours to vacate.

 

 

Zulum also announced the revocation of the land title where such criminal activities were perpetuated, which he said was initially approved for use by the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

 

 

He said “I understand that this land was approved by Borno State Government to be used by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), but unfortunately, it’s been rented out illegally with all forms of criminal activities taking place. For this reason, the government has revoked the earlier approval and henceforth, the land belongs to Borno State Government”,.

