Insecurity: Wike orders FCT Council chairmen to set up surveillance team

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has directed the Six Area Council chairmen to constitute surveillance team in their respective domains.

He gave the directives alongside the Minister of state for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud during their maiden meeting with the council chairmen on Thursday.

Wike, who was responding to security lapses and other challenges raised by the chairmen, said the surveillance team will help in checking activities of illegal mining in communities, which create avenue for insecurity.

The minister noted that security issues must be taken more serious by the chairmen considering their proximity to the grassroot.

“With the illegal mining activities in your areas, you people need to constitute surveillance team to help the situation.

“I’m going to meet with the Minister of Mining and Steel to discuss over the mining activities in the Federal Capital Territory”

On development of satellite towns, Wike asked the chairmen to focus more on internal revenue generation than depending solely on the national budget.

He promised to work closely with the Six Area Council chairmen to develop their areas for the good of residents.

In her submissions, the Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Mariya Mahmoud called on the chairmen to share their success story on development with them and not only challenges.

“We expect the chairmen to tell us about their projects, achievements in this maiden meeting before the way forward, let us here about the good work you people have been doing”

Presenting their challenges before the Ministers, chairman Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya who spoke on behalf of others, identified inadequate funds, mining activities, non involvement of chairmen in land allocation and insecurity as key challenges.