. Insecurity: We ‘ll engage peace marshals across S’East – Kalu

As part of efforts to restore peace in the South East zone of the country, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has given hints of engaging “Peace Marshals” in all wards in the region.

Kalu according to release issued by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs Udora Orizu disclosed this while addressing members of Club 17 Peace Movement, Abia State Caucus and Local Government Executives.

The group was set up in December 2023, as a non-governmental organization that is eager to collaborate with similar organisations who have interest in fostering peace in Abia and South East Geo-political zone in general.

Recall that on December 29, 2023, the Deputy Speaker launched the Peace in South East Project, PISE-P, an initiative that canvasses non-kinetic approach to foster peace and end insecurity bedeviling the region.

But addressing members of the association at the weekend in Umuahia, Abia State, the Deputy Speaker said that the “peace marshals” will be an arm of PISE-P, and the agents will act as peace preachers and reconciliation officers.

He asked the team to commence action, starting with all wards in Abia, and later to be extended to other South East States to achieve the aims of PISE-P.

Assuring the group that he’s working very hard at the federal level in collaboration with the state government to attract more federal government projects to Abia, Kalu expressed optimism that when the South East Development Commission is established, it will bring solutions to the problems of Ndi Igbo, orchestrated by the civil War over 50 years ago.

The Deputy Speaker also called for continuous support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, saying that the President has been very supportive and caring towards the plight of the Igbo people.

He said “I like you people, you have quality men here, I can tell you without mincing words that you people know what you’re doing. I celebrate the power of the mind, the brain. If you’re able to articulate, I respect you more.

“I saw how your executive articulated your position, bringing into play what’s currently happening with south east development commission, what happened on the 29th of December PISE-P, the interventions we are making, the jobs we’re creating, appointments we’re bringing down home, my efforts towards releasing our brother Nnamdi Kanu which means that you’re in tune with things happening around you.

“When we succeed with Southeast Development Commission, some people here should play a role. The SEDC will be bringing the solution that we have since over 50 years, post civil war. How do we stop this marginalization, how do we develop our place. We are ingenious people, we use little and make it much. I made it clear in that bill, I was very expressive about it.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Club17 Peace Movement, Chief George Nnanna Kalu told the Deputy Speaker that they visited to commend him on the good job he’s doing at the parliament and to notify him that they inaugurated a five-man local government executives in all the 17 Local Governments and mandated them to come up with strategies that will assist to disseminate information of peace in their various areas.

He disclosed that they have produced jiggles and stickers that preach peace in their communities, noting that these efforts will assist them in reaching out to the grassroots, if funded adequately.

Chief Kalu appealed to the Deputy Speaker to further assist their members in getting federal board and parastatal appointments, and as Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, see to the possibility of increasing the number of states in the South East.

He assured the Deputy Speaker of their support for the creation of state police in Nigeria, adding that the present police structure is not meeting the demands of the people.

