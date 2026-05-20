Insecurity: South West governors ignored counter-terrorism proposal for two years, Gani Adams alleges

.Nigeria losing humanity – Peter Obi

.Nigeria–U.S. joint strikes kill 175 ISIS fighters, several top commanders in days — DHQ

.Says no terrorist base in S/West

COSMAS CHUKWU with Agency report

The leading presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has described the brutal killing of a teacher and the horrific rape and murder of an elderly woman as shattering.

Writing on his X platform Obi said, “Some events shatter a society so deeply that words are no longer enough to express the shock; the brutal killing of a teacher and the horrific rape and murder of an elderly woman are among such tragedies. These are not isolated incidents but signs of deeper moral and social decay.

“How did we get here? How did we reach a point where teachers are hunted and killed, and the elderly—custodians of memory and wisdom—suffer such dehumanising violence?

”This is more than a security crisis; it is a failure of collective humanity. We have become desensitised, consuming tragedy briefly and moving on, allowing indifference to normalise the unacceptable.

”To the families affected, I share in your grief. But grief alone is not enough.

”We must demand accountability and urgent systemic change. If such atrocities no longer move us to action, then we risk losing our shared humanity.”

Meanwhile, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has accused South-West governors of failing to respond to repeated warnings and proposals on regional security despite growing threats of kidnapping and banditry across the region.

Adams made the remarks on Tuesday while reacting to the recent attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, where gunmen abducted pupils, students and teachers, with one teacher later reportedly killed.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the Yoruba leader described the incident as tragic and a signal that the South-West could no longer treat insecurity with complacency.

“What happened in Oriire Local Government Area in Oyo State a few days ago is very sad and highly condemnable,” he said.

According to him, although cases of kidnapping had been recorded in parts of the region, the latest mass abduction showed that criminal groups were becoming more daring in the South-West.

“We have had a series of kidnappings in different states, but we have not witnessed mass kidnapping in Yorubaland, and that shows that the Yoruba race in the South-West must prepare for this issue of insecurity,” Adams stated.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo said he had consistently alerted authorities about the activities of criminal elements operating within the region, stressing that some states had already been infiltrated.

“Precisely, in November last year, I mentioned four states that these criminals had infiltrated. I mentioned Ondo State, Ekiti State, Osun State and Oyo State,” he said.

Adams also disclosed that he had formally written to South-West governors, urging closer collaboration with traditional and socio-cultural groups to strengthen the region’s security architecture, but claimed his appeals were ignored.

“I had written to the South-West governors that there is a need for collaboration on the issue of security; all hands must be on deck on these issues. But for the past two years, they have not replied to me,” he said.

He explained that beyond the Oodua People’s Congress, other Yoruba organisations were willing to work with governments to tackle insecurity across the region.

“We held a world press conference on this issue about five months ago, that there is a need for the Aare Ona Kakanfo, through the Aare-in-Council and 14 different organisations, not only the Oodua People’s Congress, to collaborate with the government,” Adams added.

The Yoruba leader further questioned why many stakeholders had remained silent despite increasing security threats, lamenting that some people still blamed him for the worsening situation even though he had no constitutional control over security agencies.

Gunmen had invaded the Esiele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday, abducting staff and pupils from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and LGEA Primary School.

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