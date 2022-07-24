Insecurity: Soludo Captures Medicine Men To Stop Gunmen In Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

AWKA.

To stop the nefarious activities of gun men in Anambra State, the state’s Executive Council has approved the registration of traditional medicine men in the state.

Sources said the registration would enable the government specify them as herbalists and spiritualists , adding that bio-data, location , modus operandi and offices of the traditionalists among other things would be captured to enable government identify those among the medicine men that support and protect the gun men.

Paul Nwosu, Anambra State Commissioner for Information, who made this known said some traditionalists allegedly provide support and logistics to gun men.

” Government has discovered that some medicine men allegedly provide charms to gunmen and it has become necessary to enumerate and register them as practitioners , categorized as into herbalists and spiritualists.

However, Christian Aburime, the Chief press Secretary , comfumed that alleged mischief makers had misconstrued what the government said to mean that the state government had engaged the services of medicine men to combat gun men.

He reacted in a statement yesterday, as follows:

“The attention of Anambra State Government has been drawn to several mischievous write-ups and misleading comments about the State engaging Traditional Spiritualists to combat insecurity.

“While it is a general knowledge that government alone cannot fight insecurity, it is instructive to note that the story of engaging Traditional Spiritualists by Anambra State Government to fight insecurity is not true as being peddled by some mischief makers.

“What the State Government has said as explained by the Commissioner of Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, is that Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved the registration of Traditional Medicine Practitioners and to categorize them under Herbalists and Spiritualists with a view to identifying those among them that support and protect criminals.

‘The Commissioner had explained that “Government has discovered that some native doctors provide charms with which gunmen operate and it has therefore become necessary to enumerate and register them as practitioners, categorised into Herbalists and Spiritualists:

” The Commissioner further explained that “while government appreciates the fact that some of them add value to health care, it is also not unaware that some also have helped to imbue these criminals with the dare-devil confidence that has driven them into committing despicable crimes such as kidnapping, extortion of ransom, beheading, amongst others,”, Aburime said.

“He added that after the registration exercise, where the native doctor s were found culpable on such crimes it would be easy to fish them out from the register.

” From the foregoing, it is very clear that the government is taking this necessary step as part of its proactive and holistic efforts to curb insecurity in the State.

” Therefore, the news making the rounds that the State Government has engaged the services of Traditional Spiritualists to fight insecurity is completely false and unfounded.

*Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo will continue to do everything possible to ensure that sanity, peace, law and order is fully restored in Anambra State”, The CPS concluded.