Insecurity: Soldiers killed 86 terrorists in one week — DHQ

.Dismisses report on arrest, killing of 11 persons in Kaduna

The Defence Headquarters has said its troops, while on fighting patrol, killed 86 terrorists and other criminals, arrested 101 others in different operations nationwide in the last week, and rescued 21 kidnapped persons during the operations.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, said these while giving an update on the operations of the military on Thursday in Abuja.

He noted that the troops had in the last week focussed on striking terrorists’ enclaves from air attacks and also exerted significant superior power on areas where the terrorists were hibernating.

Buba said the troops also recovered 111 assorted weapons and 1,124 assorted ammunition comprising 65 AK47 rifles, one HK G3 gun, one G3 rifle, eight locally fabricated guns and 15 Dane guns, while noting that battle damage assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and logistics destroyed in the air strike.

He said, “Between January 3 and 9, a total of 111 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families comprising four adult males, 38 adult females and 69 children surrendered to troops within the theatre operations,”

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch neutralized 69 terrorists, arrested 25 and rescued 63 hostages within the week.

He added that the air component conducted air interdiction on notorious terrorist Kingpin Ado Aliero’s enclave in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara. According to him, the terrorists were led by a leader identified as Isuhu Dogo, an associate and sibling of the notorious Aliero.

Buba noted, “The aim of our ongoing operations remains unchanged and clear even in the new year 2024. We aim to find and destroy the terrorist wherever they may be hiding to ensure their enduring defeat. This would deny the terrorist the ability to terrorize or hurt citizens across the country.

“Our operations indicate that we are hunting the terrorist commanders and their senior leadership. Indeed, from their topmost leadership to the lowest commanders are dead men walking and we will stop at nothing until they are dead or surrender.

“Our operations resulted in 86 neutralized terrorists with 101 of them arrested. Troops also arrested 30 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 21 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of N736,115,470.00 only

“After a confirmatory ISR, the location was acquired and attacked with bombs and rockets. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their structures destroyed.

“Another air interdiction at terrorist kingpin Hamisu Mopol’s enclave in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, killed several terrorists and structures were destroyed,” he added.

In the North Central, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operation Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke arrested 21 violent extremists and rescued 27 kidnapped persons.

.as Army dismisses report on arrest, killing of 11 persons in Kaduna

However, The 1 Division Nigerian Army, has dismissed media a report on the purported arrest and killing of 11 Fulanis in a Kaduna forest and urged the public to disregard the malicious allegation against its troops.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya.

“The attention of Headquarters 1 Division has been drawn to a report by a Newspaper being circulated online alleging that troops of the division arrested and killed 11 Fulani, raided houses, took away monies and dried ginger.

“This Division wishes to unequivocally state that the Nigerian Army is a professional force committed to the rule of law and utmost respect for fundamental human right of all citizens, hence cannot be involved in extra-judicial killings and stealing of citizens valuables as alleged,”eh said.

Accoroding to Yahaya,the Nigerian army belongs to the Nigerian people with representation from all parts of the county and can never be used as a tool to pursue untoward agenda.

He added,” In avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, on Dec 21, 2023, troops of the division responded to a kidnap incident around crossing general area of Kachia Local Government.”

Yahaya said the kidnappers had stabbed a young man and dispossessed him of his motorcycle and the sum of N15,000.

He added that the troops on arriving the scene went after the kidnappers and neutralized three while one escaped with a gunshot wound and was later arrested by the troops on his way to the hospital.

Yahaya said,”Imperative to mention that on Dec . 30, 2023 was the first time troops conducted any military operation in Tilden Fulani in which one suspect was arrested on suspicion of involvement in insurgent activities.”

He explained that in the process of investigation, the suspect admitted to having been an insurgent providing details of his involvement in insurgent activities including spaces of kidnaps and highway raids.

He volunteered names of five persons in the community in possession of automatic weapons including his brother.

“This information necessitated another raid to the village, ” the spokesperson said.

He disclosed that on arrival at the village, troops discovered that the five suspects had all fled with their families.

“Their houses were thoroughly searched but nothing incriminating was found neither was anything taken away by the troops,”Yahaya said.

He said intelligence further revealed that the village was complicit in terrorist activities and that most of the criminals have fled with their families for fear of being eliminated by the militia group in the area.

“Therefore, it is important to mention categorically, that at no time have troops of the Division killed or executed any Fulani herder or any innocent citizen, collected their money, motorcycles and ginger.

“This is obviously a smear campaign to sabotage the efforts of the Division to clear communities in its Area of Responsibility (AOR ), of insurgency and terrorism.”he said.

Yahaya said the area where the corpses were alleged to have been found has never been visited by the troops of the division.

He called on the public to disregard the malicious allegation against troops of the division and to continue to cooperate with it and other security agencies so as to rid “our AOR of terrorism, insurgency and other forms of criminality.

“We appreciate the continued support and understanding of the good people of Kaduna State and urge them to go about their lawful and legitimate businesses.