Insecurity: Senate urges Tinubu to review architecture, insists on new strategies to end banditry, killing

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Disturbed by increasing incidences of killings and destruction of property in parts of the country arising from banditry and kidnapping in parts of the country, Senate on Thursday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review strategies employed by security Agencies and set up special taskforce to identify hotspots to protect lives and property of Nigerians

It also Urged the relevant security agencies to collaborate with respective State governments, local communities, traditional leaders, and stakeholders to gather intelligence and enhance security operations in the affected areas.

The Red chamber further urged the President to direct the establishment of a task force to evaluate the effectiveness and implications of negotiating with bandits, conducting a thorough analysis of the short-term gains versus the long-term consequences of such actions.

It called on Military/Security Agencies to be proactive and innovative in their strategies to secure farmlands so that farmers may return to their farms, thereby ensuring increased food production and food security, thus mitigating against the ever rising food inflation currently being experienced in the country.

These resolutions of the upper chamber followed a motion sponsored by Senator Nasiru, Sani Zangon Daura (Katsion North) and 13 others tagged,”Urgent Need to Review Security Approach in Addressing Banditry Attacks in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna and Kobbi States in the Northwest of Nigeria.

In his submission, Senator Zango Daura noted that Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Kehbi States have been plagued by escalating banditry attacks, resulting in ‘loss of lives, kidnapping for ransom, displacement of communities and disruption of socio-economic activities).

He also noted that the State Governments have allocated significant funds to augment the operations of the Security-agencles in combating banditry and restoring peace in the region.

The lawmaker further noted the collaboration and coordination among our State governments, Security Agencies and relevant Stakeholders to develop holistic and sustainable solutions to the challenges posed by banditry in Northwest.

Senator Zango Daura noted that the Governors of the States in Northwest region affirm their commitment to supporting an acceptable and workable initiatives that promote peace, security and development in the region and pledged to work towards fostering a safe and secure environment for their people.

According to him, the incessant banditry attacks on Communities in Northwest Region will significantly impact food production and agricultural activities, jeopardizing food security and livelihoods of the people in affected States of the region, especially in the present raining season.

Contributing to the motion, former leader of the Senate, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya( kebbi North) disclosed that the entire North West and North Central are on fire.

He added that all the senatorial districts are not free and that there is nothing that can be said now that has not been said.

The lawmaker asked President Tinubu to order the security Agencies to have a look at the security situation and know the best way to deal with the menace.

Senator Abdul Ninigi ( Bauchi ) declared that there are about 10,000 bandits in the country that have made life miserable for over 200 million Nigerians.

According to him there is complexity among security agencies or they are not competent.

Security agencies were asked to fight terrorists but they only helped them to run away without shooting.

Senator Ireti Kingibe(FCT) said FCT is also endangered as Terrorism activities have been very high in the territory.

Other senators who supported the motion called for introduction of state Police and establishment of military stations at the hotspots in parts of the country.

In his closing remarks, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibril, who presided over the plenary commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his resolve to end banditry and kidnapping in the country very soon.

…Mulls deployment of security agencies to mining communities

Also, The Senate on Thursday called on the federal government to deploy security agencies to mining communities across the country in order to maintain vigilance around mining areas.

The call was a sequel to a motion sponsored by Sanni Musa (APC, Niger East) during the plenary.

According to the Lawmaker, seven persons were rescued and over 30 others died at a collapsed mining site in Galadima Kogo, in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State on Monday.

He also noted that Niger State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ahmed Yumu, on Wednesday, announced that insecurity and difficult terrain are hindering rescue operations of miners trapped in the site.”

Senator Musa, while presenting his motion, argued that there is a need to secure the Niger mining site and other mining communities to forestall future occurrence.

The Niger senator stressed that securing the mining communities with adequate security agencies will reduce illegal mining and its consequences.

He called on the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the mining site in Niger.

In his prayers senator Musa prayed the senate to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of the collapsed mining site.

He wanted the senate to encourage the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies of the government to recover remains of the deceased trapped in the collapsed mining site.

The Lawmaker also asked the senate to mandate its Committee on Solid Minerals to conduct an on the spot assessment of the site to ascertain the cause of the rockslide.

In their Contributions; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, lamented the consequences of the illegal mining on the communities and the country’s economy.

“It is unfortunate that this incident occurred in the first place. This intensifies the need for the government to strengthen the regulation of the solid mineral sector. We all know that the government is doing very well in this regard. Still, it has become a cause of concern that we have a lot of illegal miners who are exploiting the resources that belong to the people of this country without paying what is due to the government.

“If that is done, the government will be put in a better place to acquire all the necessary equipment and expertise to solve this problem or even stop it from happening.

“Sadly, the government is being short-changed, and people exploit these minerals owned by the people of this country without paying the necessary fees to the government. This is not what is being done in other parts of the world.

“We need to move to make sure that our solid minerals are exploited in line with international best practices and all and sundry should come together to assist the government in its resolve to deal with this matter decisively, making sure that whatever is due to the government should be paid to the coffers of the government and not allowing even foreigners, to come in and exploit these minerals, taking them to their countries without paying the government what is due to it.

“We need to be up and doing, not only the Solid Minerals ministry but all of us, including the Senate, in trying to see how our solid minerals sector can be operated in line with international best practices and whatever that is supposed to go into the coffers of government goes into the coffers of government,” he said.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), condemned the incident and described it as a “very sad moment” for Nigerians.

Ningi said illegal mining posed danger to the people.

Senator Imasuen Bernards (LP, Edo South) urged the government to pay attention to the effect of illegal mining.

Also Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) said the major reason for illegal mining in the country was because there was no legal framework that guides the mining sector.