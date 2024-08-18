Insecurity: Ritual Killings and Economic development in Nigeria

Victor Duruamaku

Economic development is very crucial to any developing state or country because of it’s enormous benefits to the people as it will improve on the life and economic well-being of the area

This situation however, holds way where there are no impediment or other challenges confronting both the Government and the people

A very conducive atmosphere, will not only usher in economic development through influx of both foreign and local investors who would want to tap into the economic resources of the environment

This will also open up the economy with so many job opportunities created through massive investment on all sectors, young graduates upon their completion of their mandatory one year national service to their father land gets meaningfully engaged, with one economic viable venture or the other

In such atmosphere, diversification of the economy will naturally come to fruition, small and medium scale enterprises on various areas will blossom.

People especially farmers, would be fully engaged without any form of security challenges thereby making food available to the people at all times and making the country self sufficient in food production

Government on it’s part, would put out policies/ programmes and conditions that would encourage the player and others to do more for the people. This situation however would have tremendous impact on the lives of the people as the system would not be disrupted by any form of social unrest such as strike actions

This has always happened in the country’s educational sector, one protest or the other as we recently experienced in the country, however, when good governance is enthroned, every thing about the system will be smooth and good for the benefit of the people

Then the economy would boom and development would come in and the people would be proud of their country

When we talk about good governance, or administration, we mean true, responsible and very sensitive government that reacts positively to the plight of the people and not a system that does not bother about the plight and challenges of the people,

This is the reason why governments should always endeavour to put the economy right to give the people the opportunity to put up industries that will provide job openings for qualified young graduates

We mean a system where there is no trace of insecurity of any sort, a system where the citizens sleep with their eyes closed, a system where farmers are not violently attacked by Fulani or other herders and a system where all the ethnic groups are equal and sees themselves as one, a system where truly the citizens are seen as a people of one mind, one nation and a people of one destiny, not a system where one ethnic group would see it’self as more important, knowledgeable, and more powerful politically than the rest.

Good thinking people would want a system where there is mutual respect for every citizen. Government like it is done in advanced countries, considers every citizen’s security of paramount importance

The big question now is what is the situation in Nigeria today?, can any man wake up to say that all is well in Nigeria?

Nigerians beginning from the inception of democratic rule, have been having one political or economic problem or the other. In the past, it was infrastructural deficit including bad road network through out the country, heinous crimes like kidnapping, ritual killings, armed robbery, advance fee fraud etc.

This ugly trend, instead of abetting continued to grow astronomically that today, Nigerians are faced with various challenges, as it is on record, today, the next identify of Nigeria could be the land of insecurity, a place where human life has no value, as every other day, the story of mass killing is heard either by insurgents, kidnappers, abductors and other criminal elements.

This terrible situation is more pronounced in the North East, North Central and Middle belt as well as the South East geo–political zones of the country, in recent times, the South East zone lost to these criminal elements more than 100, 000 souls and some valuable private and public assets, this is attributable to bad governance.

The situation is worst now that most of Nigerians no longer pay much attention to what happens in their states, in most of the states a lot of criminal activities go on unchecked because some of the governors spend their time in the federal Capital, Abuja

In Imo state however, it is very worrisome that insecurity has taken a new and more dangerous dimension, this no doubt is a fallout of bad system confirming that, ” when the system is bad, all sort of evil and inhuman practices starts coming out as threat to the people and the economy

This trend definitely scares away investors both local and foreign thereby making the country or state economically unproductive.

In Imo state, where criminal elements have of recent devised another dangerous, ‘ modus operandi’ now shifting from armed robbery, kidnapping and asking for ransom to ritual killing and marketing of human parts for ritual purposes

These criminals carry out this ugly trend in various ways and means. The most popular way they have adopted is operating with commercial vehicles running town services.

These criminals come out on the road in their commuter vehicles pretending to be rendering services to the would be passengers and when they get their full load, they will hypnotize their victims and make them fall asleep and then take them to the bush where they behead them and inturn dismember their bodies and sell their vital organs to interested buyers.

This has led to campaigns and warnings by some activists and radio and television presenters cautioning those intending to go out for any reason to be very careful, of recent in Owerri the capital city of the state, the popular Douglas and Weatherall roads have recorded so many of such cases within a short time.

This has resulted in tension among the residents who are now reluctant to go out for their normal daily businesses as they express fear of being trapped by the criminals, as a result of this, the people of the state have called on the state government to urgently do something to checkmate the activities of these criminals.

Residents also urged the state police command to mount strict surveillance to fish out these criminals and stop the heinous killings.

Some prominent individuals, in the state have commended the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma for the success so far recorded in putting a stop to the criminals nefarious activities.

An Owerri based lawyer, Chief ( Brr.) Jude Enyinna Esiobu noted that the command has done well so far .

According to him, ” the CP Aboki Danjuma has proved his mettle in policing as a well trained police officer” .

He said that the security architecture in the state has been improving since the Danjuma came to office and called for more improvement suggesting that the command should create a team or unit that would be charged with function of tracking down the criminals.

Also commenting on the crime situation in the state medical doctor Dr Ignatius Obidiegwu noted that the worrisome situation is the recent cases of alleged extortion of innocent commuters who were allegedly extorted by suspected police men on patrol at night

According to him, ” reports reaching me indicates that these criminal minded police men are said to be going on patrol with POS machine with which they extort money from innocent passengers

He decried the situation and urged the police command to properly screen their personnel who always go on patrol so that the image of the police is not tarnished.