Insecurity: Reps approve N1.39bn for nomadic education commission for emolument, constituency projects

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services on Wednesday approved the N.1394 548,938.00 billion 2022 budget of the National Commission for Nomadic Education for the emolument of staff and projects including fencing of schools due to raving insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria.

The Chairman of the House Committee Hon. Prof Julius Ihonvbere gave the approval after the committee members’ scrutiny of the 2021 budget performance and defence of the 2022 budget by the agency.

Ihonvbere in a remark at the budget session said that insecurity is a major challenge to nomadic education in the northern part of the country and called on State Universal Basic Education Commission SUBEC as the authorities to find ways to secure these schools.

In the budget document presented to the Committee by the Executive Secretary of the Commission Prof. Bashir Usman N1.3 bn was approved for the agency by the National Assembly Committees on Basic Education for the 2021 budget session.

Out of this figure, N1.068 million was released for the commission leaving a balance of N161 million for its personnel cost, overhead cost and capital expenditure items of the agency.

Moreover, N334 million was budgeted by the commission for constituency projects that were said to have been fully funded by the federal government.

Similarly, in the 2022 budget of the commission, N1.394, 548,938 billion was budgeted for personnel cost, overhead cost and capital budget of the fiscal year

Out of this figure, N759,994,307.00 was earmarked for capital projects to be undertaken in all the nomadic schools in some northern states of the country even as N50 million was set aside for capacity development of the youths.

Some of the capital projects include procurement of tools, rehabilitation of schools, installation of KVA transformers, mobilization of out school children, procurement of transmitters, fencing of schools and capacity building development for nomadic youths.

However, a member of the House Committee Hon. Benjamin Mzomdu (Benue, PDP) noted and pointed out that there’s no location for these projects as they do not have project descriptions and queried why the anomaly.

Through a motion, he had equally demanded that the commission present its three previous years budget performance to the Committee after raising issues with the budget estimates.

He was nonetheless ruled out of order by the Committee Chairman Hon. Ihonvbere who said that the insecurity in the northern part of the country is affecting schools and the work of the commission and even the Committee’s oversight duties.

Meanwhile, the House Committee had earlier turned down the 2022 budget defence of the National Mathematical Center Abuja by the agency’s Director/Chief Executive Officer CEO.

The Committee Chairman Hon. Ihonvbere had told the Director/Chief Executive Officer Prof Promise Mebine to go back and redraw the 2022 budget estimates of the agency based on templates.

