Insecurity: Rep seeks overhaul of security architecture

Rep. Jeremiah Umaru (APC-Nasarawa) has called on President Bola Tinubu to do a complete overhaul of the security architecture of the nation.

Umaru, representing Nasarawa Eggon/Akwanga/Wamba Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State, made the call while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The lawmaker, who described the spate of insecurity in the country as ”worrisome”, urged the Federal Government to put in place a robust security structure that would guarantee the safety of lives and property.

“I expect a total overhaul of the security architecture of Nigeria because the security situation in the country has become a cankerworm.

”We call on President Bola Tinubu to bring on board professionals and persons with proven character that will key into his vision of a safe and peaceful Nigeria

“As lawmakers, we have seen how our constituents are being kidnapped for ransom or gruesomely murder by gunmen

“So, we will initiate bills and motions to ensure military formations are formed and established in our various constituencies for the protection of our people,” he said.

Umaru also commended the president for the total removal of fuel subsidy and signing into law the bill on student’s loan.

“The president is well prepared to provide good governance to Nigerians and this is why I commend him for the removal of fuel subsidy and signing into law the student’s loan bill

“In the long run, Nigerians will see the benefit of the total removal of subsidy,” he said.

Umaru assured his constituents of quality representation, adding that he would initiate bills and motions that would better their lots

“My desire is to bring programmes that will have direct impact on my constituents.

”However, I want to call on the youth in my constituency to participate actively in the nation’s political process; gone are the days politics is left in hands of the older generation.

“For instance, in the House of Representatives, there are 43 members who are below 40 years old.

”And because we have a president that is interested in youths, young people will have the opportunity to contribute their quarter to nation building,” he said.

Umaru promised to push for the reconsideration of the bill on National Youth Development Commission, earlier rejected by the 9th Assembly.