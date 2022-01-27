Insecurity: Police, local vigilante comb notorious forests in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The new Police Area Commander for Ikare-Akoko in Ondo State, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Muri Agboola, on Thursday led his men from the four divisions of Ikare, Okeagbe, Ogbagi, and Irun for an unscheduled combing of forest in Ajowa, Akunu and Auga noted for kidnapping, robberies, and other criminal acts.

To complement police efforts were the local vigilante and hunter groups.

According to the report, residents of the areas visited were surprised, seeing them in their farms and settlement.

The Police Chief noted that his men would continue this operation regularly to look for criminal elements in the forest, saying there is no room for criminals in the area.

He urged residents to be security-conscious and also prepare to share information with the police.

The Alauga of Auga, Oba Samuel Agunloye, hailed the police for initiating such a move aimed at reducing crimes in his domain.

Agunloye called for such from Edo State Police Command that shared common boundaries with them.

The regent of Akunu, Princess Tolani Orogun, called for security in her community which is a border town with Kogi State.

She appealed to the police to post more men to the town.

It was learnt that over 50 members of vigilante and local hunters from Ajowa-Akoko participated in the operation, the development lauded by residents in the area.

For a better society