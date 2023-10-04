Champion Newspapers Limited
Insecurity: Owerri, Okigwe- Uturu road users raise concerns, calls  for security beef up 

From  Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri
Residents of the areas including Owerri, Okigwe  Uturu  and the roads  users, especially staff and students of the Abia State University ABSU, Uturu in Abia  state,  have expressed concern over rising spate of kidnapping and abductions along the  roads
According to sources in the affected areas, most hit by the insecurity are students of the institution particularly those living off- campus
 Regulars on the road,  said, “Kidnappers now operate under the guise of taxi drivers to perpetrate their heinous acts along this road”
One of the road Users who once narrowly escaped from the hudllums, said, ” there is a portion of the  road  near  a valey, close to the Okigwe Local Government headquarter, there  is their operational  base”
Majority of  the  residents and the road Usersnow see  the road and the  areas as not secured place  to live and do business
They therefore  called on  the state Governments  of Imo and Abia  to think of the security of life and property  in the affected areas  and jointly  oganise and beef up  there
The commuters decried the alleged  governments neglect  of the activities of  the criminals within the axis.
Worried  commuters  also uged the Abia and Imo States Police commands to beef up security on the  road, to chakemate  criminal activities
