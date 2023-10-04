Insecurity: Owerri, Okigwe- Uturu road users raise concerns, calls  for security beef up 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Residents of the areas including Owerri, Okigwe Uturu and the roads users, especially staff and students of the Abia State University ABSU, Uturu in Abia state, have expressed concern over rising spate of kidnapping and abductions along the roads

According to sources in the affected areas, most hit by the insecurity are students of the institution particularly those living off- campus

Regulars on the road, said, “Kidnappers now operate under the guise of taxi drivers to perpetrate their heinous acts along this road”

One of the road Users who once narrowly escaped from the hudllums, said, ” there is a portion of the road near a valey, close to the Okigwe Local Government headquarter, there is their operational base”

Majority of the residents and the road Usersnow see the road and the areas as not secured place to live and do business

They therefore called on the state Governments of Imo and Abia to think of the security of life and property in the affected areas and jointly oganise and beef up there

The commuters decried the alleged governments neglect of the activities of the criminals within the axis.

Worried commuters also uged the Abia and Imo States Police commands to beef up security on the road, to chakemate criminal activities