Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Insecurity: Ondo monarch seeks motorized patrol over incessant death of commercial motorcyclists

Metro news
Gov Lucky-Aiyedatiwa
19
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Security agents are now manning the notorious Arigidi-Okeagbe Akoko road in Ondo State where many motorcyclists had lost their lives and motorcycles.

The development has been so rampant. The latest was on Monday when one Mr Ibitoye Adewale was accosted along Ikaram-Akunu road, where he was seriously matcheted by his assailant, thinking he was dead.

His motorcycle was snatched when he was unconscious.

It was  learnt that the prompt response of Amotekun and local vigilante groups led to arrest of one of the gang members in the bush.

As at press time, the victim had been referred to Federal Medical Centre Owo for medical attention.

Speaking on the incessant attacks, a monarch, the Akala of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momodu advocated for motorized patrol of roads by security agents while local vigilante groups should complement their efforts.

Oba Momodu hailed Akoko Security Peace and Development Council, a non-governmental organization for her tireless efforts on the security and the socio economic growth of Akoko region.

Meanwhile, one of the gang members arrested had been handed over to police while forests in the area are being combed to arrest others.

For a better society

 

 

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 2084 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Made in Nigeria Goods: Group wants partnership with NASS to…

C & S church urges Prophets to stop prayer rituals for…

Taraba: 6 Brigade arrest suspected kidnapper’s…

Taraba: 6 Brigade arrests suspected kidnappers’…

1 of 729