Insecurity: Ondo Amotekun, other security agencies to commence another Joint Forests Clearance Operation

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), otherwise called Amotekun in collaboration with other security agencies in Ondo State, has commenced another round of clearance operation across forests in the state.

This in essence is to smoke out and arrest criminals especially kidnappers hibernating in the forests across Ondo State to perpetrate their dastardly acts.

The Ondo State Commander of the Agency, Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this on Monday in Akure, the Ondo state capital while parading 31 suspects arrested for alleged crimes.

Their various offences include kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms, stealing, and vandalism among others.

Adeleye, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters said nine suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, five were arrested for stealing, four involved in vandalism, while 13 suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, house-breaking among others.

He said 31 suspects were arrested within a week of operation across the 18 local government areas of the state with nine suspected kidnappers, who were arrested while attempting to collect ransom from Amotekun Corps who disguised as relatives of their victims.

According to him, arresting three of them were first arrested leading to the picking of the remaining six in Akoko area.

Five others from Irele local government area were arrested for stealing and reselling of motorcycles.

Adeleye said four suspects who specializes in vandalising electrical cables were also arrested by his men in Akure, Okitipupa and Irele Local Government areas.

He said: “Some suspected criminals were also arrested for house-breaking and stealing with some other group that specializes in stealing goats across the state.

“We arrested them with two vehicles with several goats inside and we found out that they have a gimmick, they use to make the goats not to make noise while the operation last”

Besides, he said Amotekun arrested a juvenile robber, (name withheld) who adopted the name of notorious Nigerian armed robber for stealing in the state.

The young boy, he recalled was arrested three years ago when he was 13 years and took to juvenile for illegal possession of firearms and robbery.

He said now that he is 16 years now and broke into a number of shops and removed items, he must be prosecuted having confessed that he had engaged in over 40 house breakings.

Adeleye charged members of the public to go about their businesses without fear, stressing that the state will not be a hiding place for criminals.

He advised criminals to go away from the state emphasizing that there is no hiding place for them.

The Commander pledged to continue working with other security agencies to make Ondo State free of criminals and insecurity.

