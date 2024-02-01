Insecurity: NULGE calls for collaboration of state, local govts, community leaders to tackle the menace

….wants speedy action of minimum wage committtee

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Worried by the continuous rise of killings and kidnapping in the country, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has called for effective collaboration of the federal, state, and local governments, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders to tackle the menace for the good of the country.

This is as the union also called on the federal government and the minimum wage committee recently inaugurated to expedite action in coming out with an acceptable minimum wage for workers before the end of March this year.

Rising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja yesterday, the union called for urgent measures to tackle the multifaceted challenges threatening the nation’s stability.

It emphasized the necessity for collaboration among federal, state and local government authorities as well as the active involvement of community leaders, traditional rulers and religious heads in developing comprehensive strategies to combat insecurities in the country.

NULGE positioned that the Local Government should be allowed to carry out Community Policing activities in protecting lives and properties of their citizens within their jurisdiction.

It said this will lay to rest banditry, incessant killings, kidnapping and all other vices, while calling on the Federal Government to take prompt action.

On the fuel subsidy removal and the hardship associated with it, the union called the federal government to mitigate the effect by creating Compress Natural Gas (CNG) Centres, a minimum of 3 Centres per State across the nation at a subsidized rate whereby motorists can have their petrol consuming vehicles converted.

Also, the NEC-in-Session called on the Federal Government to consider licensing modular refineries to have the capacity to refine crude oil, saying this in turn creates employment and rural development in Nigeria.

The NEC-in-Session having recognized the evolving landscape and the importance of efficient governance at the grassroots level, advocated for a timely and thorough revision of the scheme of service by the National Council of Establishment to ensure optimal functionality and service delivery by the members in the Local Government in Nigeria.

The session urged relevant authorities to initiate the process of reviewing the Scheme of Service without delay.

According to the communicaque issued at the end of the meeting, a forwardlooking and inclusive approach to this revision is essential for building resilient and effective Local Government Systems that can adapt to the evolving needs of our communities.

The communique, signed by Comr. Ambali Akeem Olatunji and Comr. Isah Gambo,President General and Secretary General respectively reads: “In the light of economic realities and the need for fair compensation, the NEC-in-Session emphasize the importance of reviewing and adjusting minimum wages for Nigeria Workers and to enable adequate remuneration as a matter of social justice and also a catalyst for economic wellbeing. The Session hereby call upon the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Committee on minimum wage review recently inaugurated and other relevant authorities to expedite action and to conclude the process before the expiration of Minimum Wage Act that will expire by March, 2024.

“The NEC-in-Session call for an upward pension allowance review of retirees in Nigeria to the tune of 100% for them to be able to cope with their challenges. It is our collective responsibility to honour the contributions of retirees and ensure their well-deserved financial security is sustained.

“The NEC-in-Session hereby call on the National Council of Establishment (NCE) to consider the creation of COUNCIL 4 that will comprise of members of NULGE (Local Government Workers) and members of NUT (Teachers and Non-Academic Staff) and other key Public Sector Unions that were excluded in COUNCILS 1, 2, 3, for mutual dialog and industrial peace and harmony in the public sector.

“Intervention fund for infrastructural development of Local Government Areas as it was done to State of the federation. It is important to tell well-meaning Nigerians that Local Government infrastructure is becoming ineffective, decay and moribund. This has led to rural-urban migration and threats to security. The Session therefore call for prompt intervention from the Federal Government to all 774 Local Governments across the nation to enable them perform their statutory functions as detailed in the 4th Schedule of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended.

“The NEC-in-Session commend the National Assembly and all the States that positively considered and accented to the Local Government Autonomy Bill. Unfortunately, it did not sail through the required two-third of the entire States to complete the process. Therefore, NEC-in-Session call on the National Assembly to reintroduce the passage for the urgent and unequivocal implementation of Local Government Autonomy in Nigeria.

“In conclusion therefore, it is the believed of the NEC-in-Session of the above Union are resolved by the Government and the concerned authorities that the Local Government System will have a pride of place in the nation’s development”.