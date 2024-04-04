Insecurity: No sleep for us until peace is restored in Imo — Military

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Following the persistent insecurity which is taking new dimension in Imo state, the Nigerian Military has vowed not to go to sleep until total peace is restored in the state

The Commander 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, General Usman Lawal made the vow as the operatives of the Brigade exhumed the bodies of victims of the insecurity in the state

Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze last weekend, in an operation at Awo-Omama community in Oru-East and Ezioha Community in Mbaitoil LGAs of lmo State destroyed a notorious terrorist camp.

Also the troops further exhumed three dead bodies which were victims of the deadly activities of the terrorists in the area and an animal suspected to be used for ritual sacrifices

The operation was led by the Commander, Brigadier General Usman Lawal with his troops to the notorious terrorists den and destroyed their hangouts

Shortly after the operation, the Commander told Journalists that one Mr Monday Lucio Ogu (aka) B44 and his gang of terrorists have been into kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens.

According to the Commander, ” most times the hoodlums kill their victims even when ramsom had been paid to them by the families of the victims.”

He also noted , ” the notorious group are mostly not from lgbo land and I wonder why the indigenous people of lmo State will desert their villages for bandits.”

“We the troops are going to make sure that lmo State and South East region of Nigeria are free from hoodlums and that terrorism will be a thing of the past “.

He also said that people should avail the command useful information that will help them dislodge the terrorists and take them out of the state.

“We are not going to leave any stone unturned because lives of lmolites are our top priority and we most do anything within the law to protect them”.

Meanwhile, The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, on Monday, combed suspected kidnappers’ hideouts and routes in the hills and bushes surrounding Apo-resettlement in Abuja.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The operatives of the FCT Police Command, led by the Commissioner of police, CP Benneth Igweh, himself, stormed the hills and thick bushes surrounding Zone A and B of Apo-resettlement and its environs, on April 1, 2024, at about 11 am, to emplace some security measures in the area, as it is perceived to be kidnappers routes and criminal hideouts.

“The clearance operation involved burning of illegal structures and bushes surrounding the hills and the proactive deployment of police operatives for surveillance patrol, as the entry and exit routes to the hills have been adequately manned.”