Insecurity: Nigerian state have ceded sovereignty to terrorists, Ex-minister Dalung

….says North central is under siege by sophisticated criminal gang

From Daniel Dauda Jos

The former Nigeria minister of Youth and sports development, Solomon Dalung has stated that the country’s security architecture is in shambles and has surrendered sovereignty to terrorists.

Dalung expressed concern over the rising killings across communities in Plateau and middle belt region, saying “I am wondering whether the Nigerian State appreciate the magnitude and implications it has on National cohesion and security.

The former minister who shed his thoughts on the recent genocide of over 200 innocent souls in Bkkos and Barkin-Ladi local governments while speaking to Daily Champion in Jos Friday, noted that government keep giving lip-service to criminal activities because the Nigerian state is not interested in dealing with it.

“So the summary of what is happening is that the Nigerian state have ceded sovereignty to terrorists. So the commander in chief of Nigeria shared territory now with bandits who issued proclamation of impending attacks, and they will make good their threat by invading and attack this communities.

“When they have accomplished their heinous activities then the government will organize a tourist comedy of officials, visiting displaced persons and condemning. Military chiefs, military Generals would only visit IDPs and they have never taking the battle to the door steps of this criminals in the forest.

“Plateau state has in the past one week became a tourist center with every government officials, military Generals, Inspector General of Police, security chiefs on a tourist comedy. Going there to condemn and make empty promises to the IDPs that ‘we will ensure we brought the perpetrators to justice’. They have been making this promises for over 20 years and there is no single person that ever been prosecuted from attack.

“So this is a state failure and the collapse of the security institutional architecture in this country called Nigeria. I am not a prophet of doom but our people should not expect any hope, and there is no guarantee in all this visits and comedy would ever produced anything reasonable because the Inspector General of Police is no need to visits the IDPs. He need to declared war against the criminals. Let the security activate their machinery of hunting down the terrorists.”

Solomon Dalung berates middle belt leadership for its inability to form a formidable cultural organization that can mobilized the people and give them a communal identity to be able to resist threats that terrorists carefully crafted to clear the people on the face of the earth.

According to him, “What we have here at the middle belt forum is an Elitists organization with an office in Abuja that are seat in the cities to issue press statement. They don’t even have a state structures in the states. So it is a morphose organization that is expert in issuing press statement. If the middle belt forum was an active socio-cultural organization, it should have been an organization on ground in Plateau mobilizing, conscioustism the people, educating the people to look forward in some of the indices of attack, look at the signs, that is the security conscious that is the duty of cultural organization not to be issuing political statements and abandoning the issues behind. So the people of the North Central and Middle belt region are currently under siege. They are under siege by sophisticated criminal gang that has infiltrated their natural reserved which is the forest.

“They have also infiltrated their communities and they have recruited informants as compass of direction of their target. So, when I heard people playing into the arms of criminals from promoting terrorism by using ethnic identity I feel very sad. This attack on Bokkos was not carried out by Fulani’s invaders or Fulani militias along No! The components of the criminal gang if the military and security would conduct a thorough investigation they would realized that there are heavy content of the indigenous elements who are providing support services to this foreign invaders. Because the foreign invaders had no knowledge of the environment of operation. And their target include even the indigenous Fulani because the indigenous Fulani have also be a victims.

“When they attack our communities they go and rustle cattles from the Fulani’s and take it to the bush. So people were unable to identify their enemy. And even when you identify your enemy, you also have to identify your friend. Not every Fulani or Hausa is a terrorist, and so we must adopt the strategy of the Americans….