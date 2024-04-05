Insecurity: Military kills 2,351 terrorists in Q1 –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops neutralised no fewer than 2,352 terrorists, apprehended 2,308 and rescued 1,241 kidnapped hostages in different operations nationwide between January and March.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known on Thursday in Abuja while giving an update on military operations across the country.

Mr Buba said some of the terrorist commanders killed were Abu Bilal Minuki, aka Abubakar Mainok, the Head of Is-Al Furqan Province of ISGS and ISWAP, and Haruna Isiya Boderi.

He added that some terrorist commanders who operated in Birnin Gwari forest, Kaduna State, and along the Abuja-Kaduna highway were killed by troops on 21 February.

He listed those eliminated to include Kachallah Damina, who was neutralised in March alongside more than 50 combatants, Kachallah Alhaji Dayi, Kachallah Idi (Namaidaro), Kachallah Kabiru (Doka), Kachallah Azarailu (Farin-Ruwa), Kachallah Balejo, Kachallah Ubangida, and Alhaji Baldu, among others.

He said the feat was achieved through synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves.

”For instance, immediately upon acquisition of vital targets, fighter jets are scrambled to carry out major bombarding raids on significant terrorist enclaves”, the defence spokesperson said.

Mr Buba added that troops equally conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and offensives against terrorists.

He said the attacks and offensive actions by troops between January and March resulted in the recovery of 2,847 weapons and 58,492 ammunition while oil thieves were denied more than N20 billion returns.

The breakdown of the weapons and ammunition seized include 1,497 AK-47 rifles, 33,878 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 12,698 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 948 assorted arms and 5,520 assorted ammo.

”Others are 21,573,310 litres of stolen crude oil, 2,723,430 litres of illegally refined AGO, 53,300 litres of DPK and 52,730 litres of PMS among other item.

”The foregoing demonstrates that ongoing operations are effective and result-oriented.

”Accordingly, the military is raising the bar in the prosecution of the war, and citizens will continue to witness the incremental effectiveness and efficiency of the armed forces”, he said.

Meanwhile, A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of six farmers for allegedly attacking and killing one Kashimana Yayough.

The defendants, who reside at Asunkunya/Wanune in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue, are charged with criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms, mischief, culpable homicide and terrorism.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Kelvin Mbanongun, did not take the pleas of the defendants for lack of jurisdiction.

Mbanongun adjourned the matter until June 4 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Tarka, to the State CID, Makurdi, via a letter.

Ato said that the letter stated that, on March 12, armed men in their numbers with dangerous weapons such as guns, cutlasses, daggers and sticks, invaded the residence of one Mr Aondoakaa Yayough, behind INEC Office, Wannune, and shot his wife dead.

“The letter also stated that the armed men set Yayough’s four-bed room flat ablaze, thereby destroying property worth millions of naira,” the prosecutor said.

He added that the defendants damaged Yayough’s Peugeot 406.

Ato said that the defendants were arrested during police investigation.

The prosecutor said that three GPMG ammunition and two expended cartridges were recovered from the defendants at the time of their arrest.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 6{b) and 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act of 2004, Sections 329, 337 and 222 of the Penal Code of Benue, 2004, and Section 4(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Laws of Benue, 2017.

In another development, the Nasarawa State Police Command says its men neutralised a suspected kidnapper on the Nasarawa-Keffi highway.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read, “On 03/4/2024 at about 2100hrs, a distress call was received that some hoodlums have blocked Nasarawa – Keffi highway around Kemu village in order to kidnap unsuspecting road users.

“Reacting to the unpleasant development, police operatives, in collaboration with the military, swiftly raced to the scene. On sighting the operatives, the criminals opened fire, and a gun duel ensued.

“One of the hoodlums was fatally wounded where one Ak 47 riffle loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered; forcing the hoodlums to abandon their mission and scamper for safety due to the superior fire power of the joint security forces.

“Findings revealed that the kidnappers had stopped two Sport utility Vehicles in order to kidnap the occupants, but the swift intervention of the joint security forces saved the situation.

“The wounded kidnapper was rushed to General Hospital, Nasarawa, where he died while receiving treatment.”

However, The newly-appointed Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Adamu Laka (retd.), has assumed office.

President Bola Tinubu had, on March 26, 2024, approved the appointment of Laka to replace Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa (retd.).

Musa was appointed by former President Mohammadu Buhari on August 16, 2022, as the pioneer coordinator of the centre.

The NCTC is established in the Office of the National Security Adviser as the coordinating body for the harmonisation of all counter-terrorism and terrorism financing efforts in the country.

The NCTC is equally charged with coordinating counter-terrorism policies, strategies, plans, and support in the performance of the functions of the NSA as provided in the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

Before his appointment, Musa had been the Director of the Counter Terrorism Directorate in the ONSA since 2017.

In a statement on Thursday, the Head of Strategic Communication

NCTC-ONSA, Abu Michael, said Laka emphasised the need for cooperation among relevant stakeholders.

Laka added that all hands must be on the deck to defeat terrorists perpetrating crimes in the country.

The statement partly read, “While receiving the handover document from his predecessor, General Laka who described his appointment by President Tinubu as an honour, said all hands must be on deck to defeat the hydra-headed terror in Nigeria.

“The new coordinator urged staff to show more dedication and discipline in discharging their duties towards the attainment of the mandate of the centre.”

Earlier, Musa noted that during his tenure, the Centre embarked on various initiatives such as the establishment of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Centre and Counter Financing of Terrorism Joint Standing Committee, among others bordering on Countering Violent Extremism and improving Aviation Security.

“The NCTC has also within the period, made other remarkable achievements including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism, the establishment of an Open-Source Intelligence cell for effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases, as well as strategic control and tracking of explosives in the country,” the statement added.