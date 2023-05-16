Insecurity: Lalong, Mutfwang, Plang order security to arrest killers of Mangu LGA residents

–As Gov- elect heartbroken over killings, appeals for calm

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong has order security agents to immediately apprehend and brought to book the killers of Fungzai and Kubwat villages in Kumbun District of Mangu Local Government Area.

Our correspondent gathered that the whose invaded the two communities of Mangu LGA on Tuesday left scores of death including women and children.

A statement by Lalong’s director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Macham,said the governor is seriously disturbed about the sad development and immediately directed security forces to pursue the attackers and ensure they are arrested.

He describes the attack as yet another attempt by crises merchants and criminals to return the State to the dark days of pain and agony, vowing that the Government will stop at nothing to ensure that those behind this scheme are dealt with mercilessly.

While condemning the act, the Governor commiserates with the victims and assures that the murderers will not be allowed to go unpunished as this is an act that can neither be tolerated or excused no matter the motivation.

The Governor has equally directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to visit the area and ascertain the humanitarian need so as to bring succour to the affected while thorough investigation is being carried out.

In the same vein, Plateau Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has received with rude shock the bloody attack on Fungzai and Kubwat villages in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area.

In a message of comfort signed by Gyang Bere, Special Assistant on Media to the Gov-Elect, condemned in totality the attack which also left several persons injured and houses with valuables worth millions of naira destroyed.

He appealed to security agencies to rise up to their constitutional responsibility of protecting and securing citizens, particularly rural dwellers.

The statement said that the Governor-elect, who was heartbroken over the renewed attacks, urged security agencies to collaborate within the ambit of the law and apprehend the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

He admonished communities to strengthen community relations and activate internal security mechanism such as the vigilante groups and hunters associations, to protect and secure citizens.

Mutfwang also appealed to peace loving and patriotic citizens of Plateau and the environs to be committed to peaceful co-existence, and unite for maximum protection and safety of citizens.

He commiserated with the people of Fungzai village, particularly the bereaved families, and prayed for quick recovery of those who were injured as a result of the unfortunate attack.

The Governor-elect further appealed for calm among citizens and reassured Plateau residents of his total commitment to a peaceful and united state.

Also, The Senator-elect representing Plateau Central, Hon. Diket Plang, has condemned in strong terms the latest attack at Kubwat and Fungzai communities in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, which claimed lives and property.

Hon. Plang, in a statement, said the constant onslaught against the peace-loving people of the senatorial district, precisely in Mangu and Bokoss local government areas, has reached such a crescendo that the people no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

According to him, as a result of the attacks, the people who were predominantly farmers can no longer access their farms for fear of being attacked by gunmen, adding to the air of apprehension that presently pervades most communities in the affected local government area.

Hon. Plang, who lamented that the attack came at a time of the year when farming activities were going on across the communities, said if not tamed by the relevant authorities,the incessant attacks could lead to hunger apart from the present loss of lives.

Hon. Plang called on the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book while describing the ugly development as unfortunate even as the government has been doing all it could to maintain peace in the state.

“To say I am shocked beyond words over the fresh attack on my people is an understatement.This is unbelievable, devastating, unjustifiable, and unimaginable.It bleeds my heart because nothing whatsoever justifies this unabashed act of killing. More so, it came at a time of year when farming activities are ongoing.

“I call on security operatives to go after those attacking innocent villagers, and they should be made to pay for their heinous actions. I also call on the people, especially community leaders, to check the influx of people into their respective communities,” he said.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, Plang however, told the survivors of the attacks to remain calm and law-abiding no matter the level of provocation.

Plang commended Governor Simon Lalong, the Executive Chairman and the Traditional Council of Mangu LGC for their peace-building efforts and called on the citizens of Plateau Central to stay peaceful with one another.