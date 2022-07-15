Insecurity: Kuje Council, Traditional Ruler endorse planned demolition

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Kuje Area Council and its Traditional Ruler, has endorsed the planned demolition of illegal structures and massive clean up in Kuje town by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

In a stakeholders Engagement and Sensitization meeting, the Gomo of Kuje, HRH Alhaji Haruna Jibrin said he has given his support and blessings to the planned clean up exercise, because he believes and hope it would restore sanity and most importantly security to the town.

The royal father said he has always interacted with different segments of the society in Kuje to maintain peace and order, and had looked forward to more collaborative efforts from all government agencies.

The Principal Secretary to Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo who represented, the Council’s Chairman, Abdullahi Sulaiman Sabo , disclosed that the Council Officials have endorsed the coming of the bulldozers, but pleaded that more time should be given to allow residents salvage their properties.

Also, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah , who convened the Meeting, warned that after one week ultimatum, the steaming bulldozers may not be restrained.

He stated that FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello who visited the Kuje town recently had expressed angst over the deterioration of both environmental infrastructures and security in the area.

The demolition lord disclosed that the Minister authorized the massive clean up to restore order and sanity and as well remove all illegal shelters that provide criminal elements covers.

Attah urged all the stakeholders, to maximally use the one week to move out from all the illegal places to avoid unnecessary losses, as nothing would stop the clean up exercise.

In his words: ” everyone, the Royal Father, Area Council, and traders have all agreed that all contraventions to the Urban and Regional Acts, AEPB Acts must be cleared.

” The overflow from Kuje market must be taken to the two new markets close by. Those selling perishables will be taken to farmers market, we are saying it in strong terms .

” Based on the urgency of the matter the Area Council will engage the stakeholders and tell everyone to clear in one week. So that we have a better Kuje and everyone will be happy.kuje will be completely cleared”

For a better society