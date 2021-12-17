Insecurity: Ishaku warns traditional rulers on accommodating terrorists in their domains

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State has warned traditional rulers in the state against accommodating strangers in their domains.

He said that the warning has become necessary following an alleged plan by terrorists to take advantage of the state by establishing their camps in some local governments of the state.

The Governor, who handed down the warning while signing the 2022 appropriation bill into law, said his administration would no longer condone any traditional ruler who harbours unknown visitors in their domains.

“You must work tirelessly round the clock to frustrate terrorists from using their domains as camps to launch attacks on the state.

He emphasised how the issue of security has been the priority of his administration.

“I have talked to the traditional chiefs not to allow strangers in their settlements again, Some traditional rulers, have continued to play hosts to strange faces, some of whom he believed are terrorists. Intelligence report reveals that terrorists are trying to set up a camp in Taraba. Traditional rulers are supposed to “report any suspicious movements in their domains”, the reverse as expressed by him, has been the case”, he added.

He disclosed that terrorists from the neighbouring states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe as well as from some states of the northwest, including; Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto, have begun to fashion out plans to make Taraba their base, a development, which the Governor vowed to frustrate.

For a better society