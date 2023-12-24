Insecurity in Southeast: Igbo leaders to parley in Bende – Okezie Kalu

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

Rt. Honorable Benjamin Okezie. Kalu, the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives has lamented the insecurity situation in Southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria, saying a joint effort is needed to stop the anomaly.

Kalu stated this at Isuofia on Saturday when commiserating with governor Soludo whose late father, Nze simeon Soludo was laid to rest then.

Kalu has said there would be a summit of representative and governors of Southeast to address the insecurity situation in the region .

“I am here with other representatives to commiserate with Governor Soludo.

“Soludo has achieved over 70% in the areas of security. He is developing Anambra State. His developmental effort is on record.

“We shall discuss peace in the Southeast. The sit at home, killings and kidnapping in the region is worrisome. This peace summit shall take place at Bende.

” Development in Southeast needs collective effort. “Development of Igbo nation needs a collective effort. If we join hands together, we will achieve the best for our people

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo who expressed appreciation for Kalu and other members of the House of Representatives for their visit concurred that it was necessary for all hands to be on deck to solve the problem of insecurity in the South East region.

“I appreciate you and other members of the House of Representatives for coming to commiserate with us. The challenge of insecurity in Southeast indeed demands collective effort to overcome. We must do our best to develop the region. Thank you for coming. I appreciate you”, Soludo said.