Insecurity in Southeast: Igbo leaders to parley in Bende – Okezie Kalu

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

 

Rt. Honorable Benjamin Okezie. Kalu, the  Deputy Speaker House of Representatives has lamented the  insecurity situation in Southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria, saying a joint  effort is needed to stop the anomaly.

 

Kalu stated this at Isuofia on Saturday when commiserating   with governor Soludo whose late father, Nze simeon Soludo was laid  to  rest then.

 

Kalu has said  there would be a summit  of representative and governors of Southeast to address  the insecurity  situation in the region .

 

“I am here with other representatives to commiserate with Governor Soludo.

 

“Soludo has achieved over 70% in the areas of security.  He is developing Anambra State.  His developmental effort is on record.

 

“We shall discuss peace in the Southeast. The sit at home, killings and kidnapping in the region is worrisome. This peace summit shall take  place at Bende.

 

” Development in Southeast needs collective effort. “Development of Igbo nation needs a collective effort.  If we join hands together,  we will achieve the best  for our people

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo  who expressed appreciation  for Kalu  and other members of the House of Representatives for their visit concurred that it was necessary for all hands to be on deck to solve the problem of insecurity in the South East  region.

 

“I appreciate you and other members of the House of Representatives for coming to commiserate with us. The challenge of insecurity in Southeast indeed demands collective effort to overcome. We must  do our best  to develop the region. Thank you  for coming. I appreciate you”, Soludo said.

