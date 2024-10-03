Insecurity in Borno: Ndume urges Tinubu to engage services of military contractors

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Alarmed at the increase in killings and abduction of farmers in some local government Areas in Borno state, former Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to engage the services of military contractors to arrest the situation.

Recall that Boko Haram terrorists, on Monday in Ngoshe, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, launched a fresh attack that resulted in the slaughtering of six farmers and the abduction of five, including women.

Senator Ndume who represents Borno South in the National Assembly, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to temporarily hire the services of military contractors to wipe out the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

Ndume, who hailed the gallant performance of the military and Civilian JTF, said they’re ill-equipped to carry out the task of eliminating the remaining insurgents who operate within.

He said the superpower of the world hired military contractors to aid them in their warfare. He listed the United States of America, Russia, the United Kingdom, and France, among others, as countries that often engage the services of military contractors.

In the long run, he said able-bodied Nigerian youths can be drafted to raise the number of military men in the country to at least one million.

Ndume lamented that the farmers who are the regular victims of the attacks are being forced by Boko Haram terrorists to abandon their farming harvest at a time when the country is facing a serious food crisis.

“All across the world, governments hire the services of military contractors to engage in certain places. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can consider this as a short measure. These contractors will work with our military and Civilian JTF, who understand the terrain.

“These contractors will come with their equipment and military hardware. In a very short time, they’ll eliminate those Boko Haram terrorists. The contractors can also be used to eliminate those bandits operating in the North West.

“Over a period of time, the federal government has been able to recruit youths to join the military and raise the number to at least one million. But in the interim, I think the President should consider this option of hiring military contractors,” Ndume who is currently away in Benin Republic for an ECOWAS Parliament engagement, stated this in a telephone conversation.

He lamented that during the attack, the commander of Civilian JTF in the area, Jubril Dada Zarana, was killed by the terrorists. No military personnel died, though they tried without success to repel the attackers.

The fresh attack he noted,”is coming barely a few weeks after the same terrorists killed many civilians in a bomb blast. Hundreds of other civilians were injured.”

