Insecurity in Anambra man made, Soludo ‘ll address  – Hon. Ibuzo

By Phil Okose Onitsha

Facts emerged Thursday that the current Insecurity situation in Anambra State that has for some time now hindered socio-economic development of the State is man made.

The member representing Onitsha North 11, in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ibuzo, made this disclosure while reacting to the rapid decrease of crime rate in the State

He commended Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for his relentless efforts in fighting crime and criminality in the State adding that he is the Solution to the crimes being perpetrated in the State.

The lawmaker who is the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, candidate for Onitsha Federal House of Representatives general election come 2023, recalled that prior to the emergency of Soludo as the Governor of the State, the State was peaceful until political tension heightened for the November 6, 2021 Governorship election that Soludo won landslide.

“From my calculations Anambra was not in the list of the 10 States that were then known for all manners of crimes. So the present crime situation in the State is man made and thank God that the Government with the cooperation of all and sundry, is tackling it headlong”

Reiterating his resolve to ensure quality representation if voted as the lawmaker representing Onitsha North and South Federal constituency, Hon. Ibuzo, said the constituency would be better than he met it.

He described himself as, “a man set out to challenge the old order and make the disruptive change we all are enerstly craving for in Onitsha North and South Federal constituency”.

“I am the man with the liver, boldness, fearless, competence and effectiveness to subtly speak to the conscience of Nigerians to bring about justice, equity, fairness peace and progress in our country”.

“Under the state policy on security if we are practicing genuine democracy why can’t we have at least an Igboman in the security apparatus of the federation”