Insecurity: Imo residents cry out as three more persons are killed by gunmen 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Following the renewed high level of insecurity in Imo state, residents of the state are now jittery and full of fear as unknown gunmen go on a rampage in some Imo communities

In a fresh attack, three persons have been confirmed dead in the state last Tuesday.

It was reported that the gunmen, struck at Orogwe in Owerri-west LGA of the state killing two persons and later killing another at Ndegwu community in the local area

However, the recent killings happened just a day after the vehicle of a man identified to be former Enugu Psychiatrist Director was snatched while he visited the area the local government area

Also it could be recalled that the Traditional Ruler of Nguru Nweke Autonomous community in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo state, HRH, Eze J.N.Nnamdi, was within the same period murdered during a cabinet meeting at his palace by unknown gunmen

At Orogwe community an eyewitness account said the people of the local area can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed as fear of uncertainty has gripped the entire residents

Many residents the account stated further , have fled the community for fear of being killed by the unknown gunmen

Most residents of the area told our correspondent that the incidents of killing, is a daily occurrence and scarring as it goes on unchecked

According to a community leader in the area, “It’s sad and terrifying. Ndegwu, Orogwe and other neighbouring communities in Owerri West no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.”

He urged the state government and the state police command to rise up to their constitutional responsibility by tracking down the perpetrators of this dastardly acts

“It’s a daily occurrence, and I’m sure the state police command was aware of the snatching of the former Enugu psychiatrist Director because after the incident police, army besieged the scene with armoured carriers” .

“Our communities need real community policing, the Commissioner of Police should send his patrol teams here to beef up security network because leopard being killed on a daily basis.”

But when contacted, the Imo state police Spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, said the command had yet to be briefed on the incident.

He said, “I am yet to receive an official report on the cases, but one thing you must know is that you cannot completely eradicate crime from any society. The aim of the Command is to drastically reduce it in Imo state and make sure that if committed the offenders are being detected, apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We also have to be security conscious, don’t forget ‘if you see something say something’. You see anyone with firearms report to the police, anyone making suspicious move, report. Let’s enlighten the public on the need to partner with the police most especially in divulging actionable intelligence and information. Policemen are also human beings.”

Also at Akwakuma community in Owerri North council area, two persons were also killed by the enforcers of the sit–at –home order declared by the Simon Ikpa faction of the out law IPOB

Traditional rulers are not spared by these blood thirsty gunmen, a situation which has heightened

the fear of residents in the state as no one or traditional rulers knows whose turn it will be tomorrow