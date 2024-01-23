Insecurity: Government bans Okada riders, controls tricycle operations in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

In his efforts towards finding best solution to the security challenges in the state,Taraba State Governor Dr Agbu Kefas has constituted a committee to reinforce the ban on use of Motorcycles and control the operations of tricycles in the State Capital Jalingo.

In a statement issued signed by the secretary of Security Committee Koku Agbu Koku, said that the ban is to take immediate effect and offenders will prosecuted instantly by mobile Courts.

“This is to inform the general public that following the emergency security meeting His Excellency, Dr Agbu Kefas represented by the Deputy Governor His Excellency Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Alkali has constituted a Taskforce Committee on the total ban on motorcycle (okada) and control of Tricycle (Keke) in Jalingo the State Capital

“The Members of the Committee are the Commissioner of Police – Chairman, Road Safety – Member, NDLEA – Member, NSCDC – Member, TARABA MARSHAL – Member, Chairman NURTW – Member, Secretary, HASS (SGS OFFICE) -Secretary.

“Effective 22nd February, 2024, the use of motorcycle of any kind, are completely banned. While the operations of tricycle is restricted from 6am to 8pm. Defaulters will be arrested and tried by the Mobile Court and Motorcycles and Tricycles will be confiscated and destroyed.

“These measures are as the result of the sudden spike in the activities of criminals in Jalingo, the State Capital” the statement concluded.