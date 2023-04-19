Insecurity: Gov. Adeleke orders intensified statewide patrols by security agencies

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed regular patrols by combined team of security personnel to stem recent upsurge in robberies and kidnappings in the State.

This is as the governor summoned an emergency meeting of the state security council to review ongoing operations to checkmate criminal activities in the state.

He ordered a reinforcement in the security outfits and urged a synergy among them for combined effort in the fight.

Adeleke said, “As much as I commend our security agencies for recent successes, we must now redouble our efforts to stop the activities of men of the underworld. We are to review current operations and launch statewide patrols.

“We must sustain current synergy among the agencies. Hence, the police, the DSS, the Civil Defence, the Amotekun Corps and others must intensify joint operations. The criminal infiltrators into our dear state and their sponsors must be fished out as recent upsurge appears to be unusual.

“At the forthcoming security meeting, we will review the nature of the new upsurge and map out detailed plan to arrest the situation. Drastic action may be neccesary and our administration will give all the required support to security agencies to achieve the target of a crime free Osun state.”

Governor Adeleke who commiserated with the victims and their families reassured the state of his administration’s committment to ensure security of lives and properties, adding that since two weeks ago, top officials have been detailed to interface with security agencies on anti-crime operations.

“My good people of Osun state, security agencies are re-strategising to stop any further security breaches. Be rest assured that efforts are in top gear to stop criminal infiltrators and bring them and their sponsors to book.

He appealed to residents of the state to be security conscious, saying, “we must all become security whistle-blowers. Report any untoward activities. When you noticed unusual movements and development in your areas, inform security operatives.

“I also plead with residents of the state to be mindful of timing and manner of their movements. For now, it is advisable to avoid late night or early morning travelling. We must secure ourselves as security is everybody’s business.”