Insecurity: FG slams American organization over terrorism sponsorship allegation

PHIL OKOSE ,Onitsha

The Federal Government has described the allegation by a US-based non-profit organization, that the Nigerian government is a sponsor of terrorism, as a disgusting distraction orchestrated by those seeking

to weaken the ongoing massive onslaught against terrorism and banditry.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the so-called Global Advocates for Terrorism Eradication (GATE) is a pesky irritant that should be

ignored, especially because it is as confused as it is irresponsible.

”This organization called GATE is not even worth the ink with which its name is written. How can a serious organization accuse a government that is tackling the twin evil of terrorism and banditry

with uncommon determination of sponsoring terrorism?

”Is it not curious that this organisation has chosen this particular time, when terrorists are either surrendering in droves or running helter-skelter, as a result of a renewed offensive against them by the

military, to orchestrate a distraction? What could be GATE’s motive if not to weaken the fight against terror and banditry?

”GATE and its sponsors should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves and should quit trying to distract our gallant troops who are doing everything possible, including making the supreme sacrifice, to keep

our country safe,” the Minister said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the fact that GATE, in making its absurd allegation, relied on the words of a thoroughly-discredited, fake-news-peddling former Nigerian Navy intelligence officer has shown

the hollowness of its allegation.

”In the fight against terrorism, Nigeria has availed itself creditably by tackling home-grown terrorists with links to global terrorist organizations. We make bold to say that no administration in

Nigeria has risen to the challenge of terrorism like the Buhari Administration has done.

”The acquisition of a myriad of platforms, the boost to the morale of our fighting forces and the leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari have combined to put our gallant troops in good stead to frontally confront and put on the run the terrorists. Fittingly, Nigeria’s efforts at tackling terrorism have been hailed globally.

”What our gallant men and women need at this time is the support, encouragement and prayers of all, not the distracting antics of a relevance-seeking, feckless organization masquerading as a terrorism

eradication advocate,” he said.

In another development, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Sunday warned the South East Governors to immediately release all those Igbo youths in detention in their states and failure which they would face the wrath of the people.

Sounding the note of warning, the IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, stated that, “they have continued to arrest innocent Biafrans tagging them ESN and IPOB members just to hang them while the real mass murderers , Fulani bandits are roaming freely on the streets. “

“We strongly condem the arrest of a lady in Obowo, Imo State, who we understand is to be wedded by December this year. What a wickedness to keep a lady about to wed in detention for committing no crime other than being a Biafran! Can this be done to a Fulani? Yet our political elites see no evil in this!

This impunity is more in Imo and Anambra States. We therefore, demand Govs Hope Uzodinma, and Willie Obiano, to ensure the release of all Biafrans arrested and kept in detention by the wicked Nigeria security agents in their respective States.”

“We wonder if South East governors still have any modicum of shame in them? How do they pride themselves as governors when the Fulani are busy clamping their youths into cells and killing others and down properties worth billions with impunity yet they watch idly and do nothing?”

“These docile governors especially Hope Uzodinma and Willie Obiano should brace up for the wrath of the people if they fail to secure the immediate release of all innocent Biafrans youths illegally detained by the hypocritical NIGERIA security agencies in their States. We equally condemn several attacks in communities in Orsu, Orlu, Obowo of Imo and Ihiala LGAs in in Imo and Anambra States.

We are letting religious leaders and traditional rulers to call them to order before it gets out of hands because IPOB won’t continue let them go scot free unless they release those arrested in their different states. The supreme Court Administrator of Imo State Hope is trying to see what IPOB will do to him but let him wait for IPOB we are coming for him.”

“Some of the victims of this wickedness, barbarities and impunity include: Miss Chioma Ibeh from Abia State who visited her fiance in Awka but got arrested by security agents; and Miss Idara Idoro who was abuducted from Anambra State when she was doing her birthday party.

Miss Chioma Ibe was arrested yesterday by 3am in the morning at Amaeyi Awka. The JTF went to their house looking for her fiance house but he was not around, and they took the lady to DSS head office in Awka and she is there now without doing anything. We need Obiano’s family and associates to inform him to release these people in his state or get ready for the people’s wrath before he left office next year.”

“The Department of State Services (DSS) with joint military taskforce raided Odenkwume in Obowo Imo State, in the early hours of November 13, 2021 and abducted people with the support and encouragement of supreme Court Administrator of Imo State Hope Uzodinma.

They were shooting sporadically and people scrambled for safety. The number of casualties is yet-to-be ascertained but residents and eye witness narrated how the shooting took place and how the security took a palm-wine tapper and underaged girl from the village of Odenkwume in Obowo Imo State.

The palm-wine tapper and other citizens abducted sustained bullets wounds and injuries. Many buildings in the community were burnt down during the attack by the joint taskforce. This is genocide and crimes in the highest order! It can only happen in Biafra land but enough is enough. If South East governors fail to sit up, then the people will no longer tolerate their docility in protection of their subjects.”

For a better society