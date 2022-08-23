Insecurity: Federal Government to finance Safe Schools Activities

Odunitan Ayeni, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed readiness to ensuring a safer teaching and learning environment across the country through financing Safe Schools Activities.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed stated this on Monday at one day workshop “National Stakeholders Engagement Forum On Financing Safe Schools”, organised for stakeholders in the Education and Finance sectors in Abuja.

Representing the Minister at the Workshop, Permanent Secretary Finance (Special Duties), Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi said, “the Ministry is unaware of the plight of insecurity that has befallen the country”, he said.

He added that, the level of insecurity has been, “of interest to us as Stakeholders given the incessant attacks on our schools across the country that has distrupted the Education sector”

“The Ministry is therefore committed to creating adequate Budgetary Allocation for Financing Safe Schools activities in Nigeria,” said Shinkafi.

According to him, UNICEF/FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FINANCE, BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING index measures of poverty; The national poverty gap index for children in Nigeria is 15.92 per cent, while children in rural areas is 20.5 per cent are farther to the national poverty line than children dwelling in urban areas to 6.44 per cent.

One of the resultant efforts is the declaration of Nigeria as having the highest out – of – school children.

Shinkafi said, “this crisis led to the High – Level Forum of Financing Safe Schools – creating Safe Learning Communities Programme held in April, 2021, which resulted in the Abuja Compact 2021”.

He said, “the Ministry of Finance as pact of it’s commitment at the summit constituted a steering committee and Secretariat for the Financing Safe Schools to engage critical Stakeholders in the quest to develop and launch a National Plan for Financing Safe Schools.

In his remarks, Air Admiral Chibuke Fiba Azike, The Director of Education in Defense Headquarter and representative of Chief of Defense Staff, said, the initiative will protect and secure learning schools and other places of learning.

“Nigeria has been facing a major security challenges including attack on schools and other places of learning that led to closure of schools and other places of learning in affected communities,” he said.

“Today’s occasion is major part of efforts by the Federal Government Safe Schools Initiatives which focuses on enabling children affected by conflicts and insecurity to continue their Education,” Azike added.

He said, it will also develop robust collaborative approach to be adopted by the society to ensure safety and security of Schools In Nigeria.

CDS maintained that Armed Forces has assured Nigerians that they are committed to safeguarding Nigeria schools, Students and Teachers, if National Plan Initiatives will be a major guides in realizing the save and secure Nigeria schools.

Theme: of the workshop organised by Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning was: Financing Safe Schools In Nigeria: Issues and Strategic Options For The Way Forward.