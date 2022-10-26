Insecurity: FCTA demolished shanties, brothels in Karasana district

……recovered ATMs, AEDC staff identity cards etc

Favour Ishember, Abuja

To curb the security threat in the Terrory,

the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA on Wednesday, removed brothels, shanties and illegal drinking joints in Karasana district of Abuja.

Speaking to journalists at the site, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring and Enforcement Mr Ikharo Attah , said the security challenges in the area was becoming very worrisome and unacceptable.

As he leads the demolition team, Attah added that, residents in the area at various times had complained both to the security agencies and the administration about the worrisome activities of hoodlums that are resident in the shanties.

According to Attah, “The Minister of FCT Malam Muhammad Bello received series of complaints from Karasana district residents especially on the security challenges in Karasana district here, so as a listening Minister, he sent us here to tackle residents of the shanties that are enjoying the comfort of the cashew forest here, so we had to remove the shanties as well as the cashew forest .

“We were surprised to discover a place where they take hard drugs , their own brothel and some illegalities.

“What is really disturbing is that we discovered the identity card, ATM cards of a particular staff of AEDC, am sure she doesn’t live here in the forest with them here , criminals must have likely robbed her of all her ATM and Identity cards and the police will investigate this. I was reliably informed that when they raided here , about a year ago they recovered three shot guns; this place is one of the horrible den of criminals in this area.

He continued, “We have been at the other side of Karasana and what we saw here is very disturbing and we saw guys that are obviously high on some hard substance , their red shot eyes , drug joints, heavy brothel, joints for drinks , all within the cashew forest”.

The warlord again warned, “Any owner of cashew plantation who rents it out to owners of shanties and barchers, illegal shops, will have it uprooted “.

Also speaking, Kaka Bello, the Assistant Director, Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), reiterated the commitment of the administration in maintaining the enforcement efforts and appealed to security agencies in the area to arrest and prosecute anyone that return to build shanties in the area.

He lamented about the rate of illegal squatters that are selling various kinds of products.