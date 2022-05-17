Insecurity: FCT Police Command Arrests Suspected Murderers of Missing Corp member     

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command on Monday arrested suspected murderers of a missing Corps member whose body was discovered on Friday April 15,2022 at about 5:30hours at Maitama Divisional Headquarters of the Force

Addressing newsmen on the unfortunate gruesome murder of the deceased at a press briefing at the Command Headquarters, the Commissioner of Police CP Sunday Babaji said that the Command received a piece of information about the the body of a middle aged lady lying on the road.

He further said that the deceased is one Ternungwa Stephanie a 26 years old Corper who resided at City Homes Estate Lokogoma with one David Achadu.

According to him, the deceases left home with her one home with her one year, 5 month-old son on the 14th of April 2022 and never returned home.

It was a day after that the son of the deceased was discovered at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Maitama Abuja upon a call placed through one of the paternal relatives of the deceased.

Discreet and panistaking investigations by tactical and intelligent officers of the Command attached to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID led to the arrest of three (3) suspects namely Jennifer Tsembe 26 female, Monday Simon (a.k.a black) 36 male, and Solomon Abu 35 male all residents of Oguta Lake area of the FCT.

The suspects allegedly conspired and murdered th victim to separate her from

Edward Achard so that Jennifer Tsembe one of the suspects and an estranged lover of Edward van have him all to herself especially for pecuniary benefits

Investigations have been intensified to reveal groundbreaking facts that could lead to the arrest of fleeing participants in the criminal act.

Moreover, the Command’s Anti Kidnapping unit in a concerted efforts with local hunters Destiny Hunters and Vigilantes have stormed a kidnappers hideout at Zago Forest im Niger State bordering the FCT via Adagba village Abuja and arrested a total of 13 suspected kidnappers.

Upon sighting the gallant officers of the Command, the miscreants engaged the gallant and intelligent Police officers in a gun battle and being overpowered, two of the suspected bandits namely Rabiu Umar (a.k.a Mallam) an 18 year male and Abdulmumin Haruna (a.k.a Alibaba) a 20 year old male were arrested with assorted arms and ammunitions

Exhibits recovered from the suspectsnby the Police team include three AK47 Assult rifles, seven magazines, 18 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition and one GPMG with 101 MG rounds.

All the suspects the Police authorities said would be soon charged to the nation’s court of laws for justice to be served on the perpetrators of these criminal acts on the citizenry.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba and the Command have assured the citizenry of their safety in the nation’s capital city