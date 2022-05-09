Insecurity: Farmers abandon farm lands in Ondo community

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Some communities in Akoko area of Ondo State are currently facing Insecurity,high cost of herbicides, insecticides and farm implements.

The development is threatening farmers in Ikakumo, Akunu, Auga and Ajowa, the agrarian communities of Akoko area of Ondo State.

It was learnt that they are now abandoning their farms.

A cross section of these farmers said that loans and incentives to farmers are not getting to the right channels, the traditional farmers, instead, the urban and educated utilised them.

The duo of Sunday Omogboye from Ikakumo-Akoko and Alhaji Saliu Aro from Afin complained bitterly about the neglect of traditional farmers at the expense of those they called urban and educated farmers.

They appealed to government through their field agricultural extension officers to do grassroots enumeration of farmers to be benefitted from government subsidies and incentives that will boost food and crop production in Ondo State.

An Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO) in Akoko Northwest local government area, Mukaila Ayodele, urged farmers to always contact agricultural experts before embarking on planting and doing other agricultural projects like livestock,saying this will boost their production and facilitate profitability.

Ayodele hinted that government has a lot of programmes for farmers in Ondo State that will attract unemployed youths to be productive.

