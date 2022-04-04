.Says solution beyond one man

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, miffed by the insecurity in the country, submitted that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was overwhelmed.

He, however, appealed that the situation shouldn’t be allowed to overwhelm the country, pointing out that the solution to problem of insecurity in the country is beyond a single person but one that requires collective efforts of all stakeholders.

Obasanjo spoke at his penthouse residence, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while receiving a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr Ugochukwu Williams, and his team.

Describing the recent attack on a Kaduna/Abuja train where seven persons were confirmed killed and 21 reportedly missing as a serious issue, the former Head of State said nowhere is safe again in the country.

Obasanjo expressed concern that “Nigerians are no longer safe on the road, in the train and at the airport”, he lamented, calling for a concerted effort of stakeholders to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

Obasanjo stated: “So, if anybody comes to say I want to see you, I want to talk to you, I will say ‘you’re welcome’. This is because I believe very strongly, and I have said it publicly and I will say it again that the situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution, unless we are deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation.

“A situation where you are not safe on the road, you are not safe in the train, and you are not safe at the airport, shows a very serious situation.

“I believe that all right thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria”.

He wished Williams well in the pursuit of his presidential ambition.

In his remarks, Williams, flanked by House of Representatives aspirants from Plateau and Imo states, said he had visited Obasanjo for consultation on his presidential ambition.

Describing Obasanjo as a leader who is passionate about peace and unity of Nigeria, the presidential aspirant said he was on a mission to “rescue Nigeria”, which he said has been deviled with insecurity and other socio-economic challenges.

Williams vowed to end “money bag” politics, provide jobs, tackle insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria if elected