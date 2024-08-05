Insecurity: Amotekun locates criminals’ hide-out in Ondo Community

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Determined to reduce the incidences of criminal tendencies in Akoko area of Ondo State, the Amotekun Security outfit has located a centre in Supare Akoko, a border town with Emure Ekiti where kidnapping and security challenges are predominant in recent time.

Some concerned leaders in the community hailed Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa for his prompt intervention on the location and his concerns for security of lives and properties.

The Seriki Musulumi of Akungba-Akoko, Chief Saliu Awesu, described Supare Akoko as a gateway town to Akokoland and an important food basket market to Ondo state that should be well secured.

Another community leader, Chief Olu Ajakaye reminded the state government of the need to have Military Post and Amotekun location at Irun-Akoko, another border town to Egbe-Ekiti and Imesi that had witnessed incessant kidnapping.

Ajakaye said this ugly development had forced many farmers to abandon their farms for fear of being kidnapped.

Both Awesu and Ajakaye urged state government to fix some failed portions of Akoko roads in order to reduce criminal activities.

They contended that the incessant kidnapping of innocent citizens in the community should be tackled headlong to guarantee peace in the area.

