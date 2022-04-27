Insecurity: Aliyu blamed recent bandit’s attacks in some communities of Abaji area council on failure of intelligence gathering

… Tasks Traditional Rulers To Evolv New Ways

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has blamed the recent bandit’s attacks in some communities of Abaji area council on failure of intelligence gathering on the part of the security Agencies.

The minister who said this at the 6th security meeting with area council chairmen, FCT council of graded chiefs and other critical stakeholders in the territory, said security agencies should not wait until attacks are launched on innocent residents before embarking on a mission.

Dr. Aliyu however, called on traditional rulers and other stakeholders to evolve new methods of tackling insecurity in the nation’s capital.

This, the Minister said has become imperative in view of pockets of reported kidnapping cases and the forthcoming Ramadan festival, stressing that there is the need to re-strategize and strengthen areas of needs.

In the words of the Honorable Minister: “In view of recent reports from area councils like Gwagwalada, Kwali and Bwari, there is every reason for us to come back, re-strategize and ask what is happening, where are we failing, and where we need to strengthen. We need to do an analysis of where our strength lies and where we need to fortify.

“In our expanded Federal Capital Territory security meetings, we have all adequate committees in place and we have other sub-committees that are overseeing the affairs of security and intelligence gathering in the Federal Capital.

“Despite all these, we are still having reports of people invading communities and our peace especially in the satellite towns, where the terrains are difficult. Therefore, the royal fathers who are the custodians of the people should come up with new strategies that will put an end to this menace”.

The minister used the occasion to reveal that the Federal Capital Territory Administration is doing everything possible in ensuring that jobs are created for the teeming youths and women in rural communities across the six area councils.

Present at the 6th security meeting between the FCT Minister of State and the graded chiefs include the representative of the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Samuel Atang, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Mr. Ben Igweh, and chairman FCT Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM. Dr. Adamu Yunusa.

Others include Mandate Secretary of Area Council Services, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim Dantsoho, representative of the Director DSS, chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Candido and his counterparts from Abaji, Kwali and Kuje, amongst others.