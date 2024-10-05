Innocent Nwobodo celebrates @65

Fondly called General Officer Commanding (G O C) due mainly to his exploits both in conventional and unconventional competing arena with particular emphasis in his capacity to control and motivate the newsroom in his active days as a journalist, Mr Innocent Nwobodo had good reasons to celebrate on October 2, 2024 when he turned 65 years.

It is obvious that Innocent is not used to been loud in his ways of doing things but his immediate family and friends led by his wife Mrs ‘Yemi Nwobodo had good reasons to drag him out in thanksgiving on October 2nd considering the many favours which God has bestowed on him.

Innocent was a pioneer staff of Champion Newspapers with 100 as his remarkable staff number. Innocent was the pioneer Abuja Bureau Chief of Champion Newspapers. He served in virtually all departments of the newsroom before been drafted to the commercial unit of the organization from where he grew to become the Chief Executive Officer of one of the subsidiaries, Champion Book Publishing.

He was to be head-hunted for a specific job at American University in Nigeria (AUN), a university which was established by former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Innocent Nwobodo served the university meritoriously before retiring to private business recently. His services are now been sort after by many who engage him in the writing of biography and related book publishing. Innocent is a very meticulous person when it comes to paying attention to details. He maybe slow in his pace but he keeps moving forward as to get the job down and done perfectly well.

“I am happy that I made it to 65 years. As long as Nigeria keeps marking her independence anniversary every October 1st; so will l be celebrated by those who love and cherish me especially my immediate family who have done so much as to make me happy. The photographs which we take today might be useful in years to come”, Innocent had said jokingly.