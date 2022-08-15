Iniobong Umoren’s Murder: Uduak Akpan to face hangman’s Noose.

*Father, Sister discharged, acquitted.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The case of murder of a graduate of philosophy from University of Uyo, late Iniobong Umoren against one Uduak Frank Akpan, a two hundred level undergraduate student of Obong University, Etim Ekpo which began in July 2021 came to a close on Thursday this week.

In his several hours of ruling at High Court 9 Uyo Judiciary headquarters the trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang found the accused guilty on two count charge of murder and rape, and sentenced him to death by hanging on murder charge and life imprisonment for rape accordingly.

While Uduak had death sentence slammed on him and life imprisonment as reward for his “good” deed, his father Frank Akpan, a retired director from federal ministry and Sister Eneanwan who stood trial alongside the accused for being accessories to the case of murder were discharged and acquited.

According to Justice Nkanang: “I have not found enough evidence to prove that the other two persons, Frank Akpan and his daughter were accessories to the case of murder by the first accused I therefore discharge and acquit the duo”.

But before the gavel was struck for absolute silence, the trial judge who had ordered for water in a small washhand basin to be brought for him to wash his hands off the blood of Uduak Akpan, managed to remove the black blindfold, often used when an accused person is to be sentenced to death, indicating that he was not bias in his judgement.

Recall that late Iniobong Umoren who was waiting for a call up letter to mobilize for National youth service Corps, had placed on website a request hunt for job. On sighting the request, Uduak Akpan invited her to apply as a secretary claiming to be MD/CEO of Integrated Farmers Co. located in Uruan local government.

On getting there the job seeker discovered that the offer was too good to be true and all attempts to disentangle proved abortive so she had to submit to the sex overtures of her host.

But trouble started after Uduak decided to remove the condom he used in the first round on the ground that he was not enjoying the sex.

“When I removed the condom her reaction was violent so I had to use pressing iron to hit her on abdomen to stop it. I also used stabilizer to smack her twice until she was lifeless and I dug a shallow grave and buried her in my father’s compound”, he confessed.

Reacting to the judgement, attorney general of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Uko Udom SAN expressed happiness that justice has been done. “The judgement has confirmed that the court is the last hope of common man. The state will set up a committee to analyze the discharged and acquitted verdict on the father and sister of the condemned and take decision accordingly”, he said.

Lawyer for the family, Abasiodiong Ekpenyong also expressed happiness for justice served but went further to appeal to government to provide job for teeming jobless graduates to avert this kind of ugly situation.