Ini LGA Transition Committee Chairman Calls For Investment In Agriculture For Rural Development, Jobs Creation

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

As a food basket local government, the Transition Committee Chairman of Ini local government area, Hon. Inibekhe Umah, has called on farmers, including traditional fathers, sons, daughters and residents of the area to key into the ‘A’ which is agricultural component of the ‘ARISE’ agenda blueprint of Governor Umo Bassey Eno by investing massively in agriculture for rural development and job Creation .

Umah who made the call at grand finale of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Cenotaph, opposite the council secretariat, Odoro Ikpe, observed that if agriculture is practiced beyond subsistence level it has the potentials of generating enough income for the farmers for rural development and also create jobs for the teeming youth population and move them away from social vices.

“In the spirit of honoring our Armed Forces , it’s important to align ourselves with the ARISE agenda of His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno.

“I therefore call on our traditional rulers, sons, daughters and residents of Ini local government area to key in, by investing in massive agricultural revolution for rural development and job Creation, which will curb poverty and other social vices which emanate as a result of youth unemployment,” he said.

The Transition Committee chairman who is about a month old in the office, still basking in the euphoria of office gave honor to whom honor is due, by announcing automatic employment for ten legionnaires who are still physically strong, to assist other stakeholders in the security architecture of the area to guard against further vandalization and theft of council property and a motor bike for patrol.

As a government interested in the welfare of his entire subjects including the retired armed Forces, Umah didn’t only announce the reinstatement of their monthly stipend which had been stopped long ago, but increased it by hundred percent.

On his vision and mission to implement a lasting strategic developmental roadmap of peace, unity, and progress in the local communities and beyond, the youthful looking chairman has promised to collaborate with other stakeholders to provide needed speed in achieving Umo Eno’s ARISE agenda as a lasting legacy worthy of emulation by future leadership.

As a take home, he charged the gathering to be kind to armed forces and families of the fallen heroes and heroines, adding the only way to truly show that we remember them is to be kind to those living and the families of those who paid ultimate price.

Also speaking, the member representating In state constituency in Akwa Ibom House of assembly, Hon. Lawrence Udoide, gave the Transition Committee Chairman kudos for a well organized Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, noting that the chairman has started well, adding that one good turn deserves another.

Udoide who called for cooperation with the TC for the realization of ARISE agenda of Governor Umo Eno, informed that Ini is the first local government to adopt Pastor Umo Eno for SECOND term and called for support from all and sundry. Another politician who also scored the transition committee chairman high and expressed support for the call for governor’s second term bid was PDP state assistant financial secretary, Mr. Saviour Inyang.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of Ex service men, Ini chapter, Captain Bassey Usoro, (CNC) appealed to the chairman to restore their stipend, provide them with a bus to aid their movement for state functions, considering the distance of Ini local government from the state capital and an office accommodation furnished with desktop computer and office furniture, to give them a shelter.

High point of the event was the laying of wreaths on the tomb of unknown soldiers, beginning with the chairman, paramount ruler, and chairman of the Ex service men and women. The event also featured decoration of the chairman and his members with Armed Forces Remembrance emblem and later in his office, presentation of his official portrait picture with his correct surname to replace the one with incorrect surname.