Inflation: Clergy spread love to indigents in Lagos 

With the rising hardship in the country, the Christian Pentecostal Mission International (CPM), Egbe branch of Lagos State, has offered over 2000 bags of 8kg rice to indigent residents in the environment as part of its service to divinity through humanity.

The Pastor in charge, Reverend Paul Chikwem, while addressing newsmen in the church premises said, it was the 12th year of touching lives with different initiatives and offerings as part of his calling to feed the poor in the society as exemplified by the Lord Jesus Christ.

With a mammoth who gathered at the first half of Worship Night, Reverend Chikwem said, in a time like this, the rich in material wealth in the country should show empathy and love by extending hands of fellowship and other forms of assistance to the poor as divinity has instructed.

“I was bred by a poor widow, so the experience was not a good one. I remember everything then, but now with the people God has given me, we decided to impact lives positively by sharing what we have. We do this twice every year, when we preach the good news to the people, we also give them foods, clothes and other assistance. Already 20 children are on our payroll for their school fees. We don’t want them to be in the streets”

The clergy affirmed that the gesture was meant for everyone around the vicinity irrespective of tribe, religion, political affiliation or belief. He added that each program like this cost the sponsors and supporters over N18 million, however the door is open for partnership.

“Today we have about 4000 congregants. And each family will go home with a 8kg bag of rice, indomie, clothes and other gift items. Though not everyone came to the program because of food. It’s a burden the Almighty God gave me in the past 12 years, we have kept the faith, and we are not going back, because God is our source, resource and sustenance.

“We do this also every last Saturday before Christmas. We empower people by training them for six months and equipping them with hair dryers, sewing machines, grinding machine, pop corn machine, among others, through our Support Foundation. We support people in the micro, small and Medium size entrepreneurs”

He urged the state and federal government of Nigeria to do anything urgently to avert unprecedented danger following the hardship in the country. “The government should do the right thing and advert this looming danger” he implored.

A beneficiary, Mercy Uduk, expressed gladness over the gesture saying, “I know this man of God for long. I have benefited a lot from him, both spiritual and material blessings. Now, he has come again to help the poor. I’m happy to see another man of God doing this. There are people who have more than enough, but their wealth is not being felt by people around them. The situation is too bad, may God deliver us from bad leaders” she prayed.