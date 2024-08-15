INEC tasks security agencies on maintaining peace during Edo, Ondo governorship elections

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has urged security agencies to be vigilant and leave no stone unturned in ensuring peaceful and transparent elections in the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

Speaking at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, Prof. Yakubu expressed concerns about the possibility of armed state and non-state actors disrupting the electoral process.

He told security agencies, this is the time to be more vigilant. You should leave no stone unturned in dealing with any real or potential threat to the conduct of peaceful and transparent elections,” Prof. Yakubu said.

He emphasized the need for security agencies to be proactive in dealing with any real or potential threats to the conduct of peaceful elections, with 37 days to the Edo State governorship election and 93 days to the Ondo State polls.

Prof. Yakubu also reminded security personnel to abide by the code of conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on electoral duty, saying “all your personnel should continue to abide by the code and conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on electoral duty.”

He also urged political parties, candidates, and their supporters to maintain peace and avoid negative rhetoric, saying “Electioneering campaigns by political parties are ongoing. This is usually a time of concern and anxiety about security as political parties canvass for votes. A peaceful campaign often heralds a peaceful election. I urge political parties, candidates and their supporters to maintain the peace as we approach the election day and beyond. Party and campaign spokespersons should tone down the negative rhetoric.”T

The meeting was attended by the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, and representatives of security, intelligence, law enforcement, and safety agencies.