INEC reassures Nigerians of credibility in 2023 general elections.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] has reassured Nigerians and the global community that every necessary measure has been put in place to ensure that the 2023 general elections are concluded in a manner that would ensure that the entire process before, during and after voting as well as transmission of results are free, fair and credible.

Chairman of the INEC, Professor Mahmud, who gave the assurance in Abuja on Monday said eight out of 14 activities lined up for the general elections have been successfully completed and the electoral body has now arrived at the critical stage in the implementation of the election timetable.

Yakubu, who spoke at a Sensitization Forum on Political Broadcasting with the theme “Towards a fair and responsible broadcast coverage of 2023 general elections,” organized by the National Broadcast Commission [NBC] called on critical stakeholders especially the media and political parties to cooperate fully with the commission to ensure success of the polls.

Earlier, the Director General of the NBC, Alhaji Balarabe Shehu Illale explained to the audience, made-up mainly of media managers, editors and political reporters from the north central geo-political zone, that it become necessary to organize the event to guide media houses against violating the new broadcast code or engaging in any acts that will create unrest in the country.

He urged the INEC to collaborate effectively with the NBC to ensure seamless coverage of the 2023 general elections and proper policing of the media space to ensure that fake news and misinformation are reduced to barest minimum.

In a paper he presented at the forum, the Spokesman of the Directorate of State Services [DSS], Dr. Peter Afunanya said the intelligence community have discovered that the major threats to the success of the 2023 general elections would include fake news, hate speech and the conduct of politicians who have refused to change their old habits.

He described the social media as a platform which has turned itself into a public nuisance and now poses a threat to national unity and stability stating that the security agencies are working tirelessly to curb the excesses of social media users.

Representatives of the Nigerian Police Force, AIG Bala Chiroma, the EFCC, Mr. Osita Nwaja and the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Chris Isoguzo in their goodwill messages spoke on the need for the media to promote peace during elections, refrain from publishing or broadcasting unverified information or allow politicians to use their media to inflame passions or cause mayhem in the country.

The absence of politicians and leaders of political parties, who were invited to the forum was noticeably visible and some of the speakers wondered why the political actors boycotted the event which was also used to discuss the pitfalls associated with party financing as it affects the new money laundering law.