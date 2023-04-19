INEC presents Certificates of Return to NASS members-elect after supplementary elections

INEC on Wednesday in Abuja presented Certificates of Return to National Assembly members-elect of the April 18 supplementary elections.

Some of the lawmakers-elect commended INEC for a job well done and described their successes as victory for democracy.

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa (APC), member-elect for Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency in Kano State, described his victory as exceptional.

Doguwa said he had gone through a lot of elections since 1992, but that of 2023 was exceptional.

“We went through a lot of predicaments; name calling and a lot of unusual things; but putting all things together, I want to say that we are grateful.

“I am grateful to our people who once again gave me the mandate to continue to represent them in the business of legislation at the National Assembly,’’ he said.

Doguwa said that he believed INEC secured a pass mark in the 2023 general elections, but still has a lot of areas to improve upon.

“Pass mark in the sense that it was transparent enough and very prompt. Within 30 days it was able to organise the supplementary elections.

“In areas where there were some challenges, they did not result from institutional inadequacies, but through manipulation by one or two persons.

“Where you have a mistake committed, whether deliberately or otherwise by an individual, that should not be extended to the institution.

“I want to say without any fear of contradiction that INEC under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is doing well,’’ he said.

On his view about the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, Doguwa said that as a loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) he would wait for the decision of the party.

Chief Billy Osawaru (APC), member-elect, Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency in Edo, described his election as free, fair and credible.

Osawaru promised to deliver dividends of democracy to his constituency.

“The people deserve to enjoy the dividends of democracy which I am bringing on board. Those are not just promises; I will do everything within my ability to make sure my people enjoy everything that is due to them.

“Before now, we have a representative who did very well. I am going to take a cue from him and I am still going to try as much as possible to bring in my own expertise,’’ he said.

Bashir Gorau (PDP) member-elect, Gada-Goronyo federal constituency, Sokoto, described his victory as a tough battle against a ranking lawmaker who had been in the House for 16 years.

The 33-year-old member-elect promised to contribute to enactment of laws that would boost youth development.

“I am just 33 years old. We have a lot of passion for young people across the country. As an activist, I travel across Nigeria and I know virtually the problems of the Nigerian youth.

“We are going to work to ensure that things get better for Nigerian youths,’’ Gorau said.

Ibrahim Idris, (APC) Senator-elect, Zamfara Central Senatorial District, said though there were challenges, he appreciated God and his people for the victory.

Idris expressed determination to use his mandate judiciously to deliver the dividends of democracy to his constituency and to Nigeria.

Muhammad Shehu (NNPP), member-elect, Fagge Federal Constituency, Kano State, described his victory as a long journey.

Shehu pledged to contribute to the enactment of laws that would enhance Nigeria’s development.

Sulaiman Gumi, (PDP) member-elect, Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency, Zamfara, said INEC should be commended in spite of perceived gaps in the 2023 general elections.

“There are a lot of gaps here and there, but I think overall, INEC did well. It should learn from mistakes made at the 2023 elections and correct them in the future,’’ he said.

Gumi said those arrested for electoral violence and malpractices should be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.