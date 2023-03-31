INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Pst Eno, 26 Assembly Members-Elect In Akwa Ibom.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The victory of the winners of the Saturday 18th March 2023 Governorship/ House of Assembly election in Akwa Ibom was sealed yesterday with the presentation of certificates of return to them at the State headquarters of the Independent national electoral commission in Uyo by the INEC South South national Commissioner, Mrs May Agbamuche.

First to be presented were Pastor Umo Eno, the governor- elect and the deputy governor- elect, Senator Mrs. Akon Eyakenyi of the People’s Democratic Party. Swiftly followed were the twenty six elected members of the House of Assembly out of which PDP captured twenty four while YPP two.

Speaking, the INEC South South national Commissioner, Mrs May Agbamuche expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for their roles that let the success of the election in Akwa Ibom State.

She said the electoral acts of 2022 mandate that certificate of return be issued to the winners of the election within two weeks after the election.

In his acceptance speech, the governor- elect, Umo Eno who has earned for himself the moniker of “The Golden Boy” due to his albinism colour, expressed appreciation to God and Akwa Ibom people for having faith in his Arise Agenda, adding that his administration will continue to maintain the peace that is prevailing in the state.

He added: “Let me use this opportunity to invite my brothers, who, also, aspired and contested for the same position in the election with me to come together. As it pleases God to entrust me with the mandate, I therefore call on you to join hands with me in this great journey of deepening the existing peace and greatness of our dear state.”

Umo Eno’s olive branch was right away rebuffed by the APC flag bearer, Akan Udofia who vowed to challenge the former’s victory at the election tribunal in the state that had already held inaugural sitting about a week ago.