INEC head of ICT: Bode George purveyor of fake news 

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked the news that its Head of ICT was a former Commissioner in Lagos State and an associate of APC leader and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, describing such news as false.

In a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman of, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, the commission said that all its ICT staff are career officers and that none had held any political appointment in any state of the Federation.

He said, “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a widely publicised report attributed to a well known Lagos politician Chief Olabode George that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed one Femi Odubiyi, a former Commissioner in Lagos State and an associate of a prominent politician, as its Head of ICT. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“To set the record straight, the name “Femi Odubiyi” does not even exist within our ICT Department at the INEC headquarters in Abuja or any State office of the Commission.

“Our ICT staff are career officers of the Commission. None has held any political appointment in any State of the Federation.

“The public is urged to disregard the story. Its promoter should have been circumspect so as not to be seen as a purveyor of fake news.”

Chief George recently alleged that the former Director of ICT in INEC, Chidi Nwafor’ was transfered to Enugu state to make way for Odubiyi who he said was a close associate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.