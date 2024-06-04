INEC extends continuous voter registration for Edo/Ondo guber polls

Edo/Ondo guber polls:INEC extends continuous voter registration

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has approved the extension of Continuous Voter Registration, (CVR), in Edo and Ondo States from Thursday 6th to Sunday 9th June 2024.

The approval by INEC for the extension on Tuesday, following appeals by stakeholders to enable more eligible persons to register, a statement by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Sam Olumekun, said.

The ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Edo and Ondo States, which commenced on Monday 27th May 2024 was scheduled to end on Wednesday 5th June 2024.

But the commission said it has extended the exercise further by four days and the duration of the exercise from 9.00am – 5.00pm daily to enable more eligible persons to come forward for registration.

“Furthermore, the number of centres has been increased beyond the 397 wards and the two State offices in Benin City and Akure to include all the 36 Local Government offices of the Commission in the two States.

“More machines will also be deployed to areas identified to have peculiar needs such as difficult terrain or communal issues.

“Like the Ward registration centers, detailed information on the names and location addresses of the LGA offices have also been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for the guidance of registrants in the two States,” Olumekun said.

The commission also gave a thumbs up for the ongoing CVR, stating that the exercise is progressing well in the two States.

“As at yesterday, Monday 3rd June 2024, eight days after the commencement of the CVR, a cumulative total of 120,458 new voters have registered. Of this figure, 55,861 (46.4%) are male while 64,597 (53.6%) are female. Majority of the registered voters (82,003 or 68.8%) are youths (18 -34 years).

“In terms of occupation, 43,419 or 36.8%) are students while 812 (0.67%) are Persons with Disability (PWDs). The public should please note that these are preliminary figures.

“The final figures will be published on State by State basis and for all categories of registrants at the end of the exercise and after data clean-up using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS),” the statement said after Sunday.