INEC expects 5.4m voters at Bayelsa Imo, Kogi guber elections

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

iNEC expects 5.4 million voters to vote in the three off-cycle governorship elections slated to hold on Nov. 11 in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo.

Of the figure, 1.05 million voters are in Bayelsa; 2.4 million are in Imo and two million are in Kogi.

Mr Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee stated in Abuja that INEC reviewed its preparations for the elections in the three states on Tuesday.

He assured that electronic copies of the complete register of voters for each state would be given to political parties participating in the elections.

“Sixteen political parties are sponsoring candidates in Bayelsa; 17 political parties are doing same in Imo, while 18 parties are fielding candidates in Kogi.

“State chairmen of political parties or their representatives are invited to attend the presentation of the registers on Oct. 12 at INEC’s offices in Lokoja, Owerri and Yenagoa at 10 a.m.,’’ he stated.

He added that INEC had finalised arrangements for mock accreditation of voters in the three states in furtherance of its commitment to deepen the deployment of technology for voter accreditation and result management.

The mock exercise, he explained, would test-run the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the upload of polling units results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“The exercise will take place simultaneously in the three states on Saturday Oct. 14 from 8.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

“The list of designated polling units for each state has already been uploaded to INEC’s website and social media platforms.

“Lessons learnt from the mock exercise will be taken into consideration to ensure the seamless deployment of both the BVAS and IReV on Election Day.

“This is strictly a test-run and not the actual election,’’ Olumekun stated.

He appealed to registered voters in the selected polling units to turn up with their Permanent Voter Cards for the mock exercise.

.As Timipre Sylva appeals court ruling nullifying his candidacy in Bayelsa

Meanwhile.Former Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has appealed the judgment by a Federal High Court, Abuja which voided his nomination as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11, governorship election in Bayelsa state.

In a notice of appeal filed on Tuesday, October 10, Sylva faulted the judgment by Justice Donatus Okorowo and urged the court to set it aside and uphold his nomination.

Justice Okorowo had, in the judgment given on Monday evening, disqualified Sylva on the grounds that he has been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of Bayelsa state.

He also filed an application seeking a stay of the execution of the judgment pending the determination of his appeal.

.He remains our candidate, APC

Despite the Abuja Federal High Court ruling disqualifying the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, the party has stated categorically that he remains its flag bearer in Bayelsa for the November 11, 2023 election.

Barrister Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC said emphatically that the party and its candidate have duly instructed their legal team to “appeal the decision of the Federal High Court, diligently and expeditiously.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Morka said, “We urge our teeming members, supporters, and residents of Bayelsa State to remain calm and await the outcome of the appeal, and we remain confident that we shall prevail.

“With nothing to offer the Bayelsa electorate, following its lacklustre performance as the ruling party, the jittery PDP in Bayelsa state has since resorted to mercenary lawsuits, underhand dealings and antics to distract and create confusion among the good people of the state.

“We wish to reconfirm that the Party’s Governorship Campaign Flag Off will be held on Saturday, 14th October, 2023 in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

All stakeholders, party members, supporters and the general public are cordially invited to join the winning campaign,” he concluded.