INEC decries shortage of party agents in Edo governorship election

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Ahead of the September governorship election in Edo State the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised alarm over the low number of agents submitted by political parties, saying this development could disrupt the smooth conduct of the elections.

In a statement released on August 8, 2024, Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner & Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed that the Commission had anticipated the submission of 80,410 agents to oversee the electoral process across Edo State’s numerous polling units and collation centres.

Regrettably, only 55.6% of the expected agents, or 44,687, submitted.

Expressing that this shortfall is particularly concerning as the Commission has transitioned from a manual process to an online portal for accrediting observers, media, and agents, whose efficiency is under scrutiny, as the lack of full agent representation could pose challenges during the elections.

“In Edo State, there are 4,519 polling units and 211 collation centres, comprising 192 ward centres, 18 Local Government centres, and the State collation centre in Benin City.

A political party fielding a candidate in the election is expected to nominate 4,730 agents. From the 17 parties participating in the election, the Commission expected a cumulative figure of 80,410 agents. However, only 44,687 were uploaded to the portal,”

He further noted that while three political parties successfully submitted the details of their agents for all levels of polling and collation, one party failed to nominate a single agent.

“A summary of the submissions by political parties has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public Information.”

Despite this concern as clearly stated, the Commission is optimistic insufficient agent presence will not compromise its integrity as the Edo State Governorship election date approaches.

