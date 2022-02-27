INEC declares winners of bye-elections In Ondo, Imo and Cross River

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the winners of the bye-elections conducted in Ondo, Imo, and Cross River states.

This followed the verdict by the electorates in the different state and federal constituencies in the three states.

In Ondo State, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mayokun Alade, has been declared winner of the Akure North/South Federal Constituency in the election held on Saturday. Alade polled a total of 26,370 votes to defeat his closest rival, Olumuyiwa Adu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 24,201 votes.

The election result was announced by the election collation officer, Professor Rufus Ogunseemi of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, at the collation centre, Akure.

At a similar exercise in Imo State, Blyden Amajurionwu of the APC was declared winner of the Ngor-Okpala State Constituency bye-election.

Amajurionwu polled 9,248 votes to beat his closest rival of the PDP who scored 7,161 votes at the bye-election.

For the bye-election that took place on Saturday in Cross River State, INEC declared Jude Ngaji of the APC the winner of the Ogoja/ Yala Federal Constituency.

Ngaji raked in a total vote of 22,778 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the PDP who scored a total of 20,590.